ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Celebrations Turn Into Tragedy In Bijapur As Three Young Children Drown In Village Pond

Festive joy vanished in Hirolipara village when three children, aged four to six, drowned while bathing in a deep pond, leaving families in mourning.

Bijapur Drowning
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 21, 2025 at 11:07 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bijapur: In a heartbreaking incident, three small children drowned in a pond in Hirolipara village of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened when the kids went out to play and bathe after Diwali celebrations.

According to locals, the children were enjoying themselves near the pond when they suddenly drifted into deeper water. People nearby rushed to help, but by the time they were pulled out, all three had died.

The victims were identified as Manita Hapka (6), a Class 1 student, Naveen Hapka (4) from Gayatapara, and Dinesh Korsa (5), who attended the local Anganwadi centre. All three were related and lived in the same neighbourhood.

The news has left the entire village in mourning. Houses that were lit up with diyas and lights till last night have gone dark today.

Residents said the pond is quite deep and has become even more dangerous after recent rains. "The children must not have known how deep it was," said Kailash Korsa, another villager, adding, "We want the administration to put warning boards there so this never happens again."

The tragic incident has cast a shadow over Diwali festivities in the area. Villagers are now urging parents to be extra careful and not let children go near ponds or rivers without elders around.

Also Read

60 Metric Tonnes Of Firecracker Waste Removed From Chennai Streets On Diwali, PCB Releases AQI Report

5 Friends Swept Away In Chhattisgarh’s Hasdeo River; 2 Rescued

TAGGED:

ACCIDENT IN BIJAPUR AMIDST DIWALI
बीजापुर में हादसा
BIJAPUR CHILDREN DROWNING

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Why Some Galaxies Never Puff Up: Indian Researchers Decode The Mystery of Superthin Galaxies

Analysis | Service Chiefs Threatening Pakistan, The Messaging And More

Analysis: Ties With Taliban Part Of India’s Policy Of Strategic Pragmatism In Afghanistan

Green Crackers: A Compromise With Environment Or Temporary Measure? Experts Weigh In

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.