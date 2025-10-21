ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Celebrations Turn Into Tragedy In Bijapur As Three Young Children Drown In Village Pond

Bijapur: In a heartbreaking incident, three small children drowned in a pond in Hirolipara village of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened when the kids went out to play and bathe after Diwali celebrations.

According to locals, the children were enjoying themselves near the pond when they suddenly drifted into deeper water. People nearby rushed to help, but by the time they were pulled out, all three had died.