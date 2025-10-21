Diwali Celebrations Turn Into Tragedy In Bijapur As Three Young Children Drown In Village Pond
Festive joy vanished in Hirolipara village when three children, aged four to six, drowned while bathing in a deep pond, leaving families in mourning.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 11:07 PM IST
Bijapur: In a heartbreaking incident, three small children drowned in a pond in Hirolipara village of Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened when the kids went out to play and bathe after Diwali celebrations.
According to locals, the children were enjoying themselves near the pond when they suddenly drifted into deeper water. People nearby rushed to help, but by the time they were pulled out, all three had died.
The victims were identified as Manita Hapka (6), a Class 1 student, Naveen Hapka (4) from Gayatapara, and Dinesh Korsa (5), who attended the local Anganwadi centre. All three were related and lived in the same neighbourhood.
The news has left the entire village in mourning. Houses that were lit up with diyas and lights till last night have gone dark today.
Residents said the pond is quite deep and has become even more dangerous after recent rains. "The children must not have known how deep it was," said Kailash Korsa, another villager, adding, "We want the administration to put warning boards there so this never happens again."
The tragic incident has cast a shadow over Diwali festivities in the area. Villagers are now urging parents to be extra careful and not let children go near ponds or rivers without elders around.