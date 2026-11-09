ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Celebrations: Karnataka Records Satisfactory Air Quality in Most Cities

Bengaluru: While Deepavali celebrations have caused alarming levels of air pollution in several parts of the country, most major cities in Karnataka have recorded satisfactory air quality, according to data.

Air quality in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and several other cities remained within satisfactory levels, although some districts recorded higher pollution levels.

According to monitoring data, Bengaluru registered an Air Quality Index (AQI) level of 75, while Mysuru recorded 68 and Mangaluru 78. Other readings included 80 in Belagavi, 83 in Tumakuru, 93 in Davanagere and 94 in Kalaburagi. Hubballi was listed with two different readings, 63 and 98, in the supplied data, requiring verification.

Ballari recorded an AQI of 139 and Raichur 105, placing them in the moderate category under the national AQI classification. The figures indicate that air quality conditions are not uniform across Karnataka, even though most of the cities listed have remained within the satisfactory range.

Drought, traffic and firecrackers remain concerns

The relatively better air quality does not mean Karnataka's cities are free from pollution. Vehicle emissions, road dust, construction activity and firecracker smoke cause pollution levels in specific neighbourhoods, particularly in densely populated areas such as Bengaluru.