Andhra CM Announces Diwali Bonanza For Govt Employees, Including DA

Amaravati: In a welcome development for government employees in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has announced a set of benefits for them as part of the Diwali bonanza, including the release of one Dearness Allowance from November 1.

The chief minister said that the state government will incur an expenditure of Rs 160 crore per month towards Dearness Allowance (DA). "As part of the Diwali festival package, we are releasing one instalment of the Dearness Allowance to employees from November 1," said Naidu in an official release late on Saturday.

The CM announced that the government will settle one portion of the police department's earned leave payments, splitting the amount into two equal instalments of Rs 105 crore. Naidu further mentioned that the health insurance scheme for employees will be streamlined within 60 days and announced that child care leave of 180 days can be availed before retirement.