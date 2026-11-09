ETV Bharat / state

Diwali Aftermath: Greater Chennai Corporation Collects 200 Tonnes Of Firecracker Waste In A Day

Chennai: Following Diwali, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has collected and disposed of 200 tonnes of firecracker waste in a day across the city.

While the GCC typically employs around 19,000 sanitation workers across its 15 zones, an additional 600 personnel were deployed specifically for the collection of firecracker waste that had accumulated on the roads.

Furthermore, the recent rains have caused firecracker waste to stick to the roads, making the removal process difficult. Nevertheless, the sanitation staff remain on the job, working intensively to clear the waste accumulated on the streets.

The recent rains have caused firecracker waste to stick to the roads, making the removal process difficult. (ETV Bharat)

Apart from the already cleared waste, the Corporation has set a target to remove an additional 450 metric tonnes (MT) of such waste in the coming days and is taking necessary action toward this.

In a statement, the GCC said it had requested the public to segregate firecracker waste generated during Diwali, collect it in the specific bags provided for this purpose, and hand it over to the sanitation workers. "However, the level of cooperation from the public has not met expectations," it said.

To expedite the removal of firecracker waste, an additional 600 sanitation workers and 350 vehicles have been deployed across various parts of the city. Additionally, 30,000 collection bags of 50-kilogram capacity each have been provided to them specifically for the collection of firecracker waste.

The Corporation has set a target to remove an additional 450 metric tonnes of firecracker waste. (ETV Bharat)

The collected firecracker waste will be transported to a dedicated processing facility in Gummidipoondi, where it will be treated and disposed of in a scientific and safe manner.

The public has been urged not to mix firecracker waste with regular household trash, and to refrain from dumping it on roads or in public spaces and hand it over to sanitation workers. "Public cooperation is essential to create a clean, safe, and hygienic Chennai," the statement notes.

Meanwhile, GCC Commissioner RS Sameeran inspected the firecracker waste disposal process. "Unexploded firecrackers, waste containing sulfur, explosives and chemicals, including aluminium and sodium nitrate, are being segregated separately. These are sent to special waste disposal centres in Gummidipoondi and private companies," he said.

GCC Commissioner RS Sameeran inspects the disposal process. (ETV Bharat)

About 350 tipper trucks and 68 tipper trucks from private companies, including Ramki and Arbecer, are being used for the faster removal of waste. In addition, 37 Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) in various parts of the city segregate recyclables, including paper and other waste.

"While the amount of particulate matter in the air had increased due to the bursting of crackers during Diwali, it has been reported that the amount of particulate matter in the air has decreased due to yesterday's rain. As a result, the air quality is returning to normal," Sameeran said.