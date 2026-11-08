ETV Bharat / state

Diwali 2026: Mahalaxmi Temple Decorated With Rs 7.50 Cr Gold, Currency Notes From 15 Countries In Dewas

Currency notes used for decoration at Mahalakshmi Temple in Dewas ( ETV Bharat )

Dewas: This Diwali, the Shri Yogmaya Mahalakshmi Temple in Shivaji Nagar Moti Bangla in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district grabbed the headlines for its unique and grand decorations consisting currency notes and gold ornaments worth over Rs 7.50 crore.

The spectacular decorations feature Rs 5 crore in currency notes and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore. A special attraction is foreign currency that devotees have donated. Apart from Indian currency, the entire temple complex has been decorated with notes from 15 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Along with this, the complex is illuminated with decorative garlands, stars and chandeliers.

Diwali is celebrated for five days at Mahalaxmi Temple in Dewas (ETV Bharat)

The five-day festival at Shri Yogmaya Mahalakshmi Temple began on Dhanteras and since then a large number of devotees have been flocking here since morning.

According to the organisers, on November 10, an 'Annakut Bhandara' will be organised in the temple premises and prasad will be distributed to devotees. This apart, kumkum will also be distributed to women.

Vimal Sharma, an organiser said the tradition of adoring the Goddess with currency notes in Dewas started last year. It was inspired by the famous historical tradition of multi-crore decorations at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Ratlam, he said.