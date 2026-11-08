Diwali 2026: Mahalaxmi Temple Decorated With Rs 7.50 Cr Gold, Currency Notes From 15 Countries In Dewas
Dewas's Shri Yogmaya Mahalakshmi Temple and the deity have been decorated with gold ornaments and currency notes from 15 countries apart from India.
Published : November 8, 2026 at 1:55 PM IST
Dewas: This Diwali, the Shri Yogmaya Mahalakshmi Temple in Shivaji Nagar Moti Bangla in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district grabbed the headlines for its unique and grand decorations consisting currency notes and gold ornaments worth over Rs 7.50 crore.
The spectacular decorations feature Rs 5 crore in currency notes and gold jewellery worth Rs 2.5 crore. A special attraction is foreign currency that devotees have donated. Apart from Indian currency, the entire temple complex has been decorated with notes from 15 countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.
Along with this, the complex is illuminated with decorative garlands, stars and chandeliers.
The five-day festival at Shri Yogmaya Mahalakshmi Temple began on Dhanteras and since then a large number of devotees have been flocking here since morning.
According to the organisers, on November 10, an 'Annakut Bhandara' will be organised in the temple premises and prasad will be distributed to devotees. This apart, kumkum will also be distributed to women.
Vimal Sharma, an organiser said the tradition of adoring the Goddess with currency notes in Dewas started last year. It was inspired by the famous historical tradition of multi-crore decorations at the Mahalaxmi Temple in Ratlam, he said.
"Along with the grand decoration of Goddess Mahalakshmi, the entire temple complex has been decorated with dazzling lightings. The temple complex, illuminated with colourful lights, is adding to the festive atmosphere of Diwali. As evening approaches, a large number of devotees, along with their families, arrive at the temple. Devotees are admiring the magnificent temple decorations along with the darshan of Goddess Mahalakshmi," Sharma said.
In view of the massive amount of wealth used in the decorations, special security arrangements have been made at the temple premises. The entire complex is under surveillance through CCTV cameras, and all visitors and activities are constantly monitored.
According to Subhash Sharma, founder and former mayor of Shri Yogmaya Mahalakshmi Temple, special darshan arrangements have been made for devotees from November 6 to November 11. As part of the five-day Diwali celebrations, an Annakut Bhandara will be organised on November 10 in the temple premises and prasad will be distributed to devotees while kumkum will be distributed to mothers and sisters.
Shri Yogmaya Mahalaxmi Temple in Dewas becomes a major centre of faith, devotion, and grandeur during Diwali, drawing huge crowds of devotees throughout the five-day festival.
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