ETV Bharat / state

Diwali 2026: Kedarnath Shrine Decorated With 20 Quintals Of Flowers

Kedarnath shrine has been decked up ahead Diwali. ( ETV Bharat )

Rudraprayag: On the eve of Diwali, Kedarnath Dham in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand has been decked up with approximately 20 quintals of flowers, reflecting hues of devotion, faith, and divinity.

Extending Diwali greetings, Vineet Chandra Posti, a member of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), noted that the religious ceremony for the annual closure of the shrine for the winter will be attended by local hak-hakookdhari (rights-holders), the community of tirtha purohits (pilgrim priests), temple committee officials and staff, as well as representatives from the police and local administration.

"The shrine will be closed for the winter season on November 11, accompanied by prescribed rituals and the chanting of Vedic mantras. Following the closure of the shrine, preparations for the deity's winter sojourn and the rituals associated with the closing ceremony will be undertaken," he added. Posti appealed to pilgrims to visit the temple of Diwali and light lamps to celebrate Deepotsav with deep reverence and joy.