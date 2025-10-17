ETV Bharat / state

Diwali 2025: Delhi Fire Department On High Alert In Delhi; 17 Key Locations To Have Vehicles Stationed For Quick Response

New Delhi: On Diwali, the Delhi Fire Department undertook special preparations to prevent fire incidents and address emergencies in the national capital. The frequency of fire incidents typically rises during the festival. To ensure a rapid response, 17 locations across Delhi will have fire tenders stationed, enabling immediate deployment to accident sites.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik told ETV Bharat that 17 key city locations now host large fire tenders. In addition, congested areas such as Old Delhi, Seelampur, and other densely populated localities are covered by 24 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs), which are smaller fire tenders. Thanks to their compact size, these vehicles can navigate narrow lanes, allowing firefighters to respond more effectively.

Currently, the department has 24 QRVs, Malik added. Prior to their deployment, officials surveyed neighbourhoods to pinpoint either narrow lanes or high population densities. Modern firefighting equipment carried in these vehicles makes extinguishing small-scale fires quick and effective.

Fire Stations In Delhi On Alert

Delhi operates 66 fire stations, all of which will be on high alert around the clock. To ensure an immediate response during Diwali, the department has cancelled all leave for officers and personnel. Accordingly, duty schedules for October 19 and 20 have been fixed for all fire staff, ensuring operational readiness.

Appeal To Citizens To Follow Safety Precautions

The Fire Department urges residents to use only green crackers, set off fireworks in open spaces, and keep fire safety tools like water buckets or extinguishers on hand. By intensifying vigilance at every level, the department aims to ensure everyone celebrates Diwali safely.