Diwali 2025: Delhi Fire Department On High Alert In Delhi; 17 Key Locations To Have Vehicles Stationed For Quick Response
Delhi’s 66 fire stations will remain on high alert during Diwali, with the fire department canceling all officers’ and personnel’s leaves for quick response.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
New Delhi: On Diwali, the Delhi Fire Department undertook special preparations to prevent fire incidents and address emergencies in the national capital. The frequency of fire incidents typically rises during the festival. To ensure a rapid response, 17 locations across Delhi will have fire tenders stationed, enabling immediate deployment to accident sites.
Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik told ETV Bharat that 17 key city locations now host large fire tenders. In addition, congested areas such as Old Delhi, Seelampur, and other densely populated localities are covered by 24 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs), which are smaller fire tenders. Thanks to their compact size, these vehicles can navigate narrow lanes, allowing firefighters to respond more effectively.
Currently, the department has 24 QRVs, Malik added. Prior to their deployment, officials surveyed neighbourhoods to pinpoint either narrow lanes or high population densities. Modern firefighting equipment carried in these vehicles makes extinguishing small-scale fires quick and effective.
Fire Stations In Delhi On Alert
Delhi operates 66 fire stations, all of which will be on high alert around the clock. To ensure an immediate response during Diwali, the department has cancelled all leave for officers and personnel. Accordingly, duty schedules for October 19 and 20 have been fixed for all fire staff, ensuring operational readiness.
Appeal To Citizens To Follow Safety Precautions
The Fire Department urges residents to use only green crackers, set off fireworks in open spaces, and keep fire safety tools like water buckets or extinguishers on hand. By intensifying vigilance at every level, the department aims to ensure everyone celebrates Diwali safely.
Incidents Reported In 2024 On Diwali
Data from the Delhi Fire Department shows that Diwali in 2024 saw the highest number of fire-related calls in 12 years, totalling 318. This represents a significant increase from 208 calls in 2023, surpassing the previous high of 290 calls in 2015. The lowest in recent years was 152 calls in 2021, highlighting fluctuations in incident trends.
|Year
|Fire Call On Diwali
|2024
|318
|2023
|208
|2022
|201
|2021
|152
|2020
|205
|2019
|245
|2018
|271
|2017
|204
|2016
|243
|2015
|290
|2014
|211
|2013
|177
|2012
|184
Fire tenders will be deployed in these areas on October 19 and 20 from 5 pm to midnight:
- Bara Tooti Chowk
- Tilak Nagar (Police Station)
- Lajpat Nagar, Central Market (Police Station)
- Lal Kuan Chowk (Police Station)
- Lahori Gate (Police Station)
- South Extension
- Sonia Vihar
- DTC Depot, Katran Market
- Gandhi Nagar Market
- Mahipalpur Chowk
- Sangam Vihar
- Mundka Metro Station
- Azad Market Chowk
- Jaipur Golden Hospital
- New Ashok Nagar Police Station (MV-III)
- Yamuna Vihar (New Fire Station Site)
- Radha Swami Satsang, Bhatti Mines
Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) will be deployed at the following locations:
- Hastal Village
- Vishal Garden, Najafgarh Road
- PVR/DDA Complex, Vikaspuri
- Mehrauli Police Station
- Dera Village Mod (Near Shraddha Fuel Petrol Pump)
- IGNOU, Maidan Garhi
- Ghati Metro Station/Aya Nagar Metro Station
- Badli Industrial Area
- Sant Nagar Burari – Main Chowk
- Adarsh Nagar/Azadpur Terminal
- Wazirabad Village
- Swaroop Nagar
- Lajpat Nagar, Central Market (Police Station)
- Sonia Vihar, near Sabhapur Village
- Gandhi Nagar Market
- Main Bazaar, Paharganj
- Alipur Police Station
- Khari Baoli
- Sadar Bazaar, Delhi Cantonment
- Rani Bagh Market
- Nangli Police Station
- DLF Karawal Nagar
- Pul Bangash Azad Market
- Palam Gol Chakkar, Dwarka
