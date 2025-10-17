ETV Bharat / state

Diwali 2025: Delhi Fire Department On High Alert In Delhi; 17 Key Locations To Have Vehicles Stationed For Quick Response

Delhi’s 66 fire stations will remain on high alert during Diwali, with the fire department canceling all officers’ and personnel’s leaves for quick response.

Delhi Fire Department's preparations for Diwali
Delhi Fire Department's preparations for Diwali (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 17, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: On Diwali, the Delhi Fire Department undertook special preparations to prevent fire incidents and address emergencies in the national capital. The frequency of fire incidents typically rises during the festival. To ensure a rapid response, 17 locations across Delhi will have fire tenders stationed, enabling immediate deployment to accident sites.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik told ETV Bharat that 17 key city locations now host large fire tenders. In addition, congested areas such as Old Delhi, Seelampur, and other densely populated localities are covered by 24 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs), which are smaller fire tenders. Thanks to their compact size, these vehicles can navigate narrow lanes, allowing firefighters to respond more effectively.

Currently, the department has 24 QRVs, Malik added. Prior to their deployment, officials surveyed neighbourhoods to pinpoint either narrow lanes or high population densities. Modern firefighting equipment carried in these vehicles makes extinguishing small-scale fires quick and effective.

Fire Stations In Delhi On Alert

Delhi operates 66 fire stations, all of which will be on high alert around the clock. To ensure an immediate response during Diwali, the department has cancelled all leave for officers and personnel. Accordingly, duty schedules for October 19 and 20 have been fixed for all fire staff, ensuring operational readiness.

Appeal To Citizens To Follow Safety Precautions

The Fire Department urges residents to use only green crackers, set off fireworks in open spaces, and keep fire safety tools like water buckets or extinguishers on hand. By intensifying vigilance at every level, the department aims to ensure everyone celebrates Diwali safely.

Incidents Reported In 2024 On Diwali

Data from the Delhi Fire Department shows that Diwali in 2024 saw the highest number of fire-related calls in 12 years, totalling 318. This represents a significant increase from 208 calls in 2023, surpassing the previous high of 290 calls in 2015. The lowest in recent years was 152 calls in 2021, highlighting fluctuations in incident trends.

YearFire Call On Diwali
2024318
2023 208
2022201
2021152
2020205
2019245
2018 271
2017204
2016243
2015290
2014211
2013177
2012184

Fire tenders will be deployed in these areas on October 19 and 20 from 5 pm to midnight:

  1. Bara Tooti Chowk
  2. Tilak Nagar (Police Station)
  3. Lajpat Nagar, Central Market (Police Station)
  4. Lal Kuan Chowk (Police Station)
  5. Lahori Gate (Police Station)
  6. South Extension
  7. Sonia Vihar
  8. DTC Depot, Katran Market
  9. Gandhi Nagar Market
  10. Mahipalpur Chowk
  11. Sangam Vihar
  12. Mundka Metro Station
  13. Azad Market Chowk
  14. Jaipur Golden Hospital
  15. New Ashok Nagar Police Station (MV-III)
  16. Yamuna Vihar (New Fire Station Site)
  17. Radha Swami Satsang, Bhatti Mines

Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs) will be deployed at the following locations:

  1. Hastal Village
  2. Vishal Garden, Najafgarh Road
  3. PVR/DDA Complex, Vikaspuri
  4. Mehrauli Police Station
  5. Dera Village Mod (Near Shraddha Fuel Petrol Pump)
  6. IGNOU, Maidan Garhi
  7. Ghati Metro Station/Aya Nagar Metro Station
  8. Badli Industrial Area
  9. Sant Nagar Burari – Main Chowk
  10. Adarsh Nagar/Azadpur Terminal
  11. Wazirabad Village
  12. Swaroop Nagar
  13. Lajpat Nagar, Central Market (Police Station)
  14. Sonia Vihar, near Sabhapur Village
  15. Gandhi Nagar Market
  16. Main Bazaar, Paharganj
  17. Alipur Police Station
  18. Khari Baoli
  19. Sadar Bazaar, Delhi Cantonment
  20. Rani Bagh Market
  21. Nangli Police Station
  22. DLF Karawal Nagar
  23. Pul Bangash Azad Market
  24. Palam Gol Chakkar, Dwarka

TAGGED:

DELHI FIRE SAFETY DIWALI
FIRE TENDERS ON DIWALI
FIRE CALLS ON DIWALI
FIRE DEPARTMENT ON DIWALI
DIWALI 2025

ETV Bharat Logo

