'Expensive Make-Up, Imperfect Roti': Divorces Go UP, So Do Reasons In MP's Gwalior
Data reveals couples are no longer averse to take even trivial matters pertaining to domestic life to court.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 3:17 PM IST
Gwalior: Cases of divorce are on rise across the country and Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior is no exception. In fact, as per data, the years 2024 and 2025 can be marked by domestic disputes and divorces in the district.
Amid the rise in divorce cases, the reasons in some are quite strange. While interference of in-laws in a couple's life remains a common reason for separation, others which may seem pretty trivial are expensive make-up, uneven bread and owning a dog.
As per data, nowadays newlyweds do not hesitate in taking what may seem like trivial issues to family courts. Recently, a woman from a rural area of Gwalior complained to the women's police station that her husband often quarreled with her.
The woman said, she had got married a year earlier, but within a few days, conflicts with her husband escalated. Police said the reason for disputes between the couple was expensive make-up. "The woman bought expensive make-up products, but her husband refused to give her money. This led to fights between the two. The situation escalated to the point where the woman threatened to divorce her husband and shifted to her parents' place," said police.
The police counselled the couple but the latter failed to reconcile and got divorced.
Archana Sharma, a Madhya Pradesh High Court mediator and counselor at the women's police station told ETV Bharat, "The case came up a few days back. However, the husband was not at fault because the woman wanted a divorce because he didn't give her money to buy expensive make-up. When counseling was conducted at the police station, it came to fore that the husband did not earn enough to bear the expenses of his wife's make-up products," she said.
Sharma said the husband was of the opinion that they needed household essentials the most but the wife was adamant on buying make-up products. "The woman was explained that managing household expenses was more important than spending on make-up and that she should manage her husband's income accordingly. She was also told that excessive makeup was damaging her skin, yet her obsession persisted. She was explained that her insistence on divorce could ruin her entire life but in vain," she said.
A similar case was reported from Gwalior's Anand Nagar area where a woman sought divorce from her husband because he loved his dog more than his children. This excessive love for the dog became a source of conflict between the couple, leading to domestic violence, and the wife decided to separate from her husband.
Shakra Khan, a family counselor at the Women's Police Station in Gwalior, explained, "In this case, the husband was at fault. He had kept a dog at home against his wife's wishes and paid more attention to it than to his own children. The dog had caused their younger child to develop infections. The wife repeatedly asked him to get ride of the dog, but the husband refused. The husband's insistence led to a conflict, and the wife filed for divorce in court. However, the court directed them to undergo family counseling. The woman and her husband were counselled at the women's police station and fortunately the two reconciled.
Shikha, DSP of the Women's Cell in Gwalior, said, "Women come to the women's police station with applications, but we see that many cases involve minor disputes that can be resolved between the husbands and wives at home. However, their complaints are heard and proper counseling is provided. This often yields favorable results, and many relationships are saved."
The DSP said, "Differences between couples are reported from both urban and rural areas over issues ranging from make-up to food. Even minor disputes, such as buying a saree or children's school fees, often lead to conflicts between couples, and the matter reaches the police station and court".
Shikha said people need to understand the seriousness of a relationship like marriage. A relationship breakdown has a profound impact on the husband and wife, tarnishing their social image. Divorce isn't the solution to every minor dispute," she said.
A few months back, a woman from Alkapuri, Gwalior, approached the women's police station alleging her husband and mother-in-law abused and even assaulted her if she did not make perfect round rotis (unleavened flatbread made from stoneground whole-wheat flour, known as atta).
The matter escalated to divorce, and the case is pending in the family court. Additionally, a woman from the Behat area complained that her husband objected to her talking to her parents on the phone. They quarreled repeatedly over this, and one day, he even proposed divorce. However, after counseling, the woman reduced the phone calls and the two reconciled.
Data from the last four years indicates a rapid increase in divorce cases. The figures highlight the diminishing understanding and sense of partnership between husband and wife. In most cases, external interference, the wife's excessive phone conversations with her mother, and social media posts are the contributing factors.
Meanwhile, threats or applications for divorce over trivial matters are increasingly bringing relationships to the brink of collapse. Statistics show that in 2022, the Gwalior Women's Police Station received 1,499 cases of domestic violence and harassment, of which 1,096 were resolved after counseling.
In 2023, 1,570 applications were received, of which 1,149 disputes were resolved. In 2024, 2,043 applications were received, of which 1,491 were resolved. In 2025, as of November, 2,250 cases have been received at the police station. After counseling, 1,600 cases were resolved and reconciliation was achieved between the husband and wife. However, in 650 cases, mutual consent was not reached, and after police registration of a case, the husband and wife are still in court seeking divorce.
