'Expensive Make-Up, Imperfect Roti': Divorces Go UP, So Do Reasons In MP's Gwalior

Gwalior: Cases of divorce are on rise across the country and Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior is no exception. In fact, as per data, the years 2024 and 2025 can be marked by domestic disputes and divorces in the district.

Amid the rise in divorce cases, the reasons in some are quite strange. While interference of in-laws in a couple's life remains a common reason for separation, others which may seem pretty trivial are expensive make-up, uneven bread and owning a dog.

As per data, nowadays newlyweds do not hesitate in taking what may seem like trivial issues to family courts. Recently, a woman from a rural area of ​​Gwalior complained to the women's police station that her husband often quarreled with her.

The woman said, she had got married a year earlier, but within a few days, conflicts with her husband escalated. Police said the reason for disputes between the couple was expensive make-up. "The woman bought expensive make-up products, but her husband refused to give her money. This led to fights between the two. The situation escalated to the point where the woman threatened to divorce her husband and shifted to her parents' place," said police.

The police counselled the couple but the latter failed to reconcile and got divorced.

Archana Sharma, a Madhya Pradesh High Court mediator and counselor at the women's police station told ETV Bharat, "The case came up a few days back. However, the husband was not at fault because the woman wanted a divorce because he didn't give her money to buy expensive make-up. When counseling was conducted at the police station, it came to fore that the husband did not earn enough to bear the expenses of his wife's make-up products," she said.

Sharma said the husband was of the opinion that they needed household essentials the most but the wife was adamant on buying make-up products. "The woman was explained that managing household expenses was more important than spending on make-up and that she should manage her husband's income accordingly. She was also told that excessive makeup was damaging her skin, yet her obsession persisted. She was explained that her insistence on divorce could ruin her entire life but in vain," she said.

Gwalior Women's Police Station (ETV Bharat)

A similar case was reported from Gwalior's Anand Nagar area where a woman sought divorce from her husband because he loved his dog more than his children. This excessive love for the dog became a source of conflict between the couple, leading to domestic violence, and the wife decided to separate from her husband.