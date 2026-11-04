ETV Bharat / state

'Divorced Woman's Custody Of Daughter Cannot Be Termed Illegal', Says Gujarat High Court

Gujarat High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court, in a significant ruling, observed if a woman is given the custody of her minor daughter after separation from her husband, then it cannot be termed 'illegal'.

The High Court said a mother is the natural guardian of her child while dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by the husband. The girl's father had alleged as per an order of the sessions court, he should have been given her custody by the end of May but that did not happen.

The case pertains to a couple who, after a marital dispute, decided to separate. The couple has two daughters. After the separation, the elder daughter continued to live with the father, while the younger one remained with the mother. Both parties filed applications in the family court seeking permanent custody of the daughters. The mother filed an application under the Domestic Violence Act seeking interim custody of her elder daughter. After the application was rejected in April, the mother challenged the decision in the sessions court. The Sessions Court ordered that the mother be granted interim custody of the daughter for seven days in the last week of May, and also directed that the daughter be returned to the father thereafter. Complying with the sessions court's order, the father handed over his daughter to her mother. However, it was alleged that the mother did not return the daughter to the father in Ahmedabad even after the interim custody period expired. As a result, the father filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court, seeking his daughter's custody. Advocate Ashish N Pandya, representing the complainant argued that despite the sessions court's order, the mother had not returned custody of her daughter to his client. "Keeping the younger daughter with her after the deadline was a deliberate violation of the court's order," he told the coirt.