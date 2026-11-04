'Divorced Woman's Custody Of Daughter Cannot Be Termed Illegal', Says Gujarat High Court
The High Court said a mother is the natural guardian of her child while dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by the husband.
Published : November 4, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court, in a significant ruling, observed if a woman is given the custody of her minor daughter after separation from her husband, then it cannot be termed 'illegal'.
The High Court said a mother is the natural guardian of her child while dismissing a habeas corpus petition filed by the husband. The girl's father had alleged as per an order of the sessions court, he should have been given her custody by the end of May but that did not happen.
The case pertains to a couple who, after a marital dispute, decided to separate. The couple has two daughters. After the separation, the elder daughter continued to live with the father, while the younger one remained with the mother. Both parties filed applications in the family court seeking permanent custody of the daughters.
The mother filed an application under the Domestic Violence Act seeking interim custody of her elder daughter. After the application was rejected in April, the mother challenged the decision in the sessions court.
The Sessions Court ordered that the mother be granted interim custody of the daughter for seven days in the last week of May, and also directed that the daughter be returned to the father thereafter. Complying with the sessions court's order, the father handed over his daughter to her mother.
However, it was alleged that the mother did not return the daughter to the father in Ahmedabad even after the interim custody period expired. As a result, the father filed a habeas corpus petition in the Gujarat High Court, seeking his daughter's custody.
Advocate Ashish N Pandya, representing the complainant argued that despite the sessions court's order, the mother had not returned custody of her daughter to his client. "Keeping the younger daughter with her after the deadline was a deliberate violation of the court's order," he told the coirt.
He said a day before the deadline for returning her daughter, the mother filed a complaint accusing the father and his family members of assault. The father's side described the sequence of events as an attempt to evade the court's order. The father requested that the High Court declare the mother's custody of the daughter illegal and order her return to him.
On the other hand, the mother's advocate Ashish N Chaudhary argued that the younger daughter was experiencing mental stress while living with the father. "The daughter told her mother that she was happy living with her, whereas when she lived with the father, she was kept confined in the house. She also alleged that her father had slapped her," he told the High Court.
Chaudhary argued since the daughter is in the mother's custody, it cannot be termed as 'illegal detention'. He stressed that the daughter's wishes and best interests must be given due consideration in any custody dispute.
A High Court judge, while hearing the petition, interviewed the daughter. Sources said the girl told the judge that she did not want live with her father. The judge noted that a previous court had also interacted with the daughter, in which she had expressed strong reluctance to live with her father. The High Court acknowledged that the mother had kept the daughter with her for longer than the period prescribed by the sessions court. However, the father had not filed an application with the relevant court to enforce the custody order.
The High Court clarified when a minor child is in the mother's custody, it generally cannot be considered 'illegal detention', and a writ of habeas corpus cannot be issued on this basis alone. The bench noted that applications for permanent custody filed by both parties are currently pending in the family court. The High Court has not given a final opinion on who should be granted permanent or interim custody of the daughter. Allowing both parties to pursue legal proceedings in the appropriate court, the court dismissed the father's habeas corpus petition.
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