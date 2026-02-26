ETV Bharat / state

Divorce Case Delayed By Over Five Years: Karnataka HC Fines Wife Rs 10,000 For Stalling Hearing

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a woman for repeatedly stalling the hearing of her husband’s divorce petition and wasting judicial time for over five years.

In a significant order on delays in matrimonial litigation, the court clarified that judicial proceedings cannot be conducted according to the convenience or wishes of litigants and that neither the Family Court nor the High Court can allow cases to be endlessly adjourned on the pretext of interim applications.

The order was passed by a bench of Justice Dr Chilakuru Sumalatha on February 9 while hearing a petition filed by a woman from Kanakapura in Ramanagara district. She had challenged a Family Court order that dismissed her interim application seeking permission to recross-examine witnesses and further delay the proceedings.

Case Dates Back To 2019

According to the court records, the husband had filed a divorce petition before the Family Court on April 4, 2019. After the notice was issued, the wife appeared through her counsel on October 19, 2019. However, she failed to file her objections within the stipulated time. As a result, the Family Court, in an order dated June 22, 2022, recorded that cross-examination could not be conducted.

Subsequently, the wife filed an interim application seeking permission to file objections and to conduct cross-examination afresh. The Family Court allowed this request. Even after securing that relief, she sought repeated adjournments to postpone cross-examination. The court eventually appointed a court commissioner to proceed with the matter. Challenging this, the wife filed another interim application, which was dismissed by the Family Court after which, she approached the High Court.

However, the High Court set aside the order appointing the court commissioner and directed that the matter be proceeded with expeditiously without delay on the wife’s part.

Despite this, the woman again sought reconsideration and renewed cross-examination, along with further adjournments. That interim application too was dismissed by the Family Court, prompting another petition before the High Court.