ETV Bharat / state

Division Bench Sets Aside Single Bench Order; Bengal Congress Candidate Milan Suffers Setback in High Court

Kolkata: A Division Bench has set aside a Single Bench order that had directed against the execution of a 'show arrest' (formal arrest while already in custody) for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in connection with the Nandigram by-election.

On Friday, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and Justice Om Narayan Rai overturned the Single Bench's order from the previous day. The Chief Justice observed that the case dates back to 2007. Consequently, the accused ought to be granted bail, but he must apply to the appropriate bench for that purpose.

The Chief Justice noted that the Single Bench had acted beyond its jurisdiction by ordering a stay on the 'shown arrest,' as a Single Bench judge lacks the authority to issue such a directive. Hence, the order was set aside.

Milan had appealed to the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court on September 22, requesting an order restraining the state from filing any new cases against him. Six cases had already been registered against him, and with the by-election scheduled for October 6, he sought to avoid harassment through further false cases during this period.

In response to the plea, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya had ordered that no new cases—beyond the existing six—be filed against the Congress candidate until October 12. Additional advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar had stated on behalf of the state, "There are no other cases besides these six." Justice Bhattacharyya remarked, "Let Milan Pradhan contest the election."

However, on September 23—the day after the court's order—he was subjected to a 'shown arrest' in connection with a 2007 case registered at Khejuri Police Station (dated July 31, 2007). The Contai Court has remanded Milan to judicial custody until October 7 in that case, meaning he will have to be produced in court the day after the election.