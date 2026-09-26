Division Bench Sets Aside Single Bench Order; Bengal Congress Candidate Milan Suffers Setback in High Court
The lower court had previously ordered Milan to be kept in judicial custody until October 5. Following this, Milan approached the court again.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 4:10 AM IST|
Updated : September 26, 2026 at 4:41 AM IST
Kolkata: A Division Bench has set aside a Single Bench order that had directed against the execution of a 'show arrest' (formal arrest while already in custody) for Congress candidate Milan Pradhan in connection with the Nandigram by-election.
On Friday, the Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Ravindra V. Ghuge and Justice Om Narayan Rai overturned the Single Bench's order from the previous day. The Chief Justice observed that the case dates back to 2007. Consequently, the accused ought to be granted bail, but he must apply to the appropriate bench for that purpose.
The Chief Justice noted that the Single Bench had acted beyond its jurisdiction by ordering a stay on the 'shown arrest,' as a Single Bench judge lacks the authority to issue such a directive. Hence, the order was set aside.
Milan had appealed to the bench of Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya of the Calcutta High Court on September 22, requesting an order restraining the state from filing any new cases against him. Six cases had already been registered against him, and with the by-election scheduled for October 6, he sought to avoid harassment through further false cases during this period.
In response to the plea, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya had ordered that no new cases—beyond the existing six—be filed against the Congress candidate until October 12. Additional advocate general Rajdeep Majumdar had stated on behalf of the state, "There are no other cases besides these six." Justice Bhattacharyya remarked, "Let Milan Pradhan contest the election."
However, on September 23—the day after the court's order—he was subjected to a 'shown arrest' in connection with a 2007 case registered at Khejuri Police Station (dated July 31, 2007). The Contai Court has remanded Milan to judicial custody until October 7 in that case, meaning he will have to be produced in court the day after the election.
The lower court had previously ordered Milan to be kept in judicial custody until October 5. Following this, Milan approached the court again. On Thursday, justice Saugata Bhattacharyya ruled that the 'shown arrest' (formal arrest while already in custody) regarding the 2007 Khejuri case was invalid and could not be executed.
This was because the Calcutta High Court had previously ordered on September 22 that he could not be arrested in any new case until October 12. Furthermore, the state had informed the court that there were no other pending cases against him.
The state challenged justice Bhattacharyya's order by moving the Division Bench led by the Chief Justice. On Friday, the Division Bench set aside the Single Bench's order; consequently, Milan's bail plea was rejected. Hasirani Rath—the mother of Chandranath Rath, the late personal assistant of Suvendu Adhikari—has been fielded as the BJP candidate for the Nandigram Assembly by-election.
Meanwhile, Sanchita Pradhan, a candidate from the Mamata-aligned faction of the Trinamool Congress, filed her nomination for the Nandigram by-election but later withdrew it. Against this backdrop, Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee announced at a press conference on September 18 that she was extending her support to the Congress candidate in Nandigram.
That very night, the police arrested the Congress candidate, Milan, in connection with a 19-year-old murder case. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have voiced strong criticism against the BJP over this incident.
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