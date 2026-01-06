ETV Bharat / state

Division Bench Of Madras HC Upholds Ruling Allowing Lighting of Deepam On Thirupparankundram Hill

Madurai: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld an earlier order directing that the traditional Karthigai Deepam be lit on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram Hill, dismissing an appeal filed by the Tamil Nadu government and the temple administration. The verdict was delivered by a Division Bench comprising Justices G. Jayachandran and K.K. Ramakrishnan, which affirmed the order passed by single judge Justice G.R. Swaminathan. The single judge had earlier directed the temple authorities to permit the lighting of the ceremonial lamp on the hilltop lamp pillar during the annual Karthigai festival. The dispute originated from a petition seeking permission to light the Karthigai lamp on the hilltop at Thiruparankundram, a site of major religious and cultural significance near Madurai. The petitioners maintained that lighting the lamp was a long-standing religious practice connected to the temple and the Karthigai Deepam celebrations, and that the practice had historical backing. Opposing the plea, the state government and the temple administration argued that there was no conclusive proof to establish the existence of a lamp pillar on the hilltop.