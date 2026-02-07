Divinity In Gold: Gopal Sharma's 24-karat Gold Paintings Reflect Historical And Religious Themes
Jaipur craftsman's record-breaking painting features 500 intricate figures and the use of precious materials in his work.
February 7, 2026
Faridabad: At this year's Surajkund International Crafts Fair, the glitter of gold has been captivating everyone. While the price of 24-karat gold is soaring in the market, the 24-karat gold paintings at the 39th Surajkund Fair are mesmerising visitors. The stall of renowned Jaipur craftsman Gopal Prasad Sharma has become the biggest attraction of the fair. Tourists are amazed and flocking to his stall.
Gopal Prasad Sharma is regarded as a master of gold painting. His artworks have earned him several world records. His art is not only visually stunning but also has a special experience for art lovers. However, ordinary people cannot afford his creations, as his paintings are priced in the lakhs of rupees.
ETV Bharat spoke to Sharma. He said, "Many people appreciate our art and buy our paintings. I have received over 36 national and international awards for my paintings. I received my first district award in 1993, while I received the State Award from the Governor of Rajasthan in 1990. After that, I received several awards, including the Maharana Sajjan Singh Award from the Mewar Foundation in 1999, the Best Artist Award from the Jaipur Municipal Corporation in 2000, and awards from the Limca Book of Records and the Government of India's National Merit Award in 2001."
"In 2018, I received the Shilp Guru Award and a gold medal. In 2021, the Government of Rajasthan honoured me with the Shilp Ratna award, and in 2024, I received the Kalanidhi Award," he added.
Gopal Prasad Sharma explains, "We have inherited this art. My grandfather, Devi Lal, and my father, Kanhaiya Lal Sharma, were painters for the Bijolia royal family. They initially started with miniature painting, but now they are creating historical and religious paintings using 24-karat gold. Our paintings are a wonderful example of meticulous detail and patience. My smallest painting was one created on a mustard seed, depicting the images of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Maharana Pratap and Mother Teresa."
Ram Darbar painting has become the centre of attraction at the Surajkund Mela. It features 500 figures for the first time. His paintings are available at the fair at prices ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 10 lakhs. Sharma has been participating in the Surajkund Mela continuously since 2001, and his aspiration is now to receive the country's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri. He mentioned that his son is also mastering this art and carrying forward the family legacy.
Gopal Prasad Sharma's art is not just a craft, but a symbol of India's cultural heritage. His work reflects patience, meticulousness, and tradition. Visitors to his stall at the Surajkund Mela leave not only admiring the artwork but also experiencing the depth and history of the craft.
