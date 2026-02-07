ETV Bharat / state

Divinity In Gold: Gopal Sharma's 24-karat Gold Paintings Reflect Historical And Religious Themes

Faridabad: At this year's Surajkund International Crafts Fair, the glitter of gold has been captivating everyone. While the price of 24-karat gold is soaring in the market, the 24-karat gold paintings at the 39th Surajkund Fair are mesmerising visitors. The stall of renowned Jaipur craftsman Gopal Prasad Sharma has become the biggest attraction of the fair. Tourists are amazed and flocking to his stall.

Gopal Prasad Sharma is regarded as a master of gold painting. His artworks have earned him several world records. His art is not only visually stunning but also has a special experience for art lovers. However, ordinary people cannot afford his creations, as his paintings are priced in the lakhs of rupees.

ETV Bharat spoke to Sharma. He said, "Many people appreciate our art and buy our paintings. I have received over 36 national and international awards for my paintings. I received my first district award in 1993, while I received the State Award from the Governor of Rajasthan in 1990. After that, I received several awards, including the Maharana Sajjan Singh Award from the Mewar Foundation in 1999, the Best Artist Award from the Jaipur Municipal Corporation in 2000, and awards from the Limca Book of Records and the Government of India's National Merit Award in 2001."

"In 2018, I received the Shilp Guru Award and a gold medal. In 2021, the Government of Rajasthan honoured me with the Shilp Ratna award, and in 2024, I received the Kalanidhi Award," he added.