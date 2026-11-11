ETV Bharat / state

Diving Into The Deep At 32: Keralam Researcher’s Remarkable Underwater Journey

Divya hailing from Keralam capital Thiruvananthapuram, has carved out a distinctive place in marine research ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: At 32, when many might hesitate to take up an entirely new challenge, Dr Divya Viswambharan took her first plunge into the sea. What began as a professional necessity soon became a passion, taking her into the mysterious underwater world of coral reefs, shipwrecks and marine life.

Eight years and more than 50 scientific dives later, Divya hailing from Keralam capital Thiruvananthapuram, has carved out a distinctive place in marine research. A senior researcher at the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), she is the institute’s only research diver among its staff.

Divya joined CMFRI in 2014 after completing her postgraduate studies in fisheries science. Initially posted to the Marine Biodiversity Division in Karnataka's Mangaluru, she was assigned to Lakshadweep in 2017 as part of a project to study coral reef resilience. Dissatisfied with relying solely on footage captured by other divers, she decided to explore the reefs herself.

She underwent scuba-diving training at an institute in Udupi in 2018, initially qualifying to dive to a depth of 18 metres. She later completed advanced training and obtained certification to dive to depths of up to 40 metres.

Divya completed advanced training and obtained certification to dive to depths of up to 40 metres. (ETV Bharat)

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Divya speaks about her journey into research diving, the threat posed by abandoned fishing nets, the discovery of undocumented coral reefs, the challenges of deep-sea exploration and the support that has helped her balance professional and family responsibilities.

ETV Bharat: How did your journey begin, and what led you to become CMFRI’s only research diver?

Divya: As a marine researcher, I was simply carrying out my professional responsibilities. I worked in a division dedicated to studying marine biodiversity and ecosystems. In 2017, our division launched a research project on coral reef resilience and survival, and I became part of it.

Initially, we hired divers to capture underwater footage for our research. However, I was not entirely confident that the footage accurately represented the actual conditions of the reefs.

That made me consider learning scuba diving myself so that I could verify the findings firsthand. Although diving is common among marine biodiversity researchers, there was no other female scientist in our division who had undertaken underwater research for a specific project.

Divya underwent scuba-diving training at an institute in Udupi in 2018, initially qualifying to dive to a depth of 18 metres. (ETV Bharat)

I first dived into the sea at the age of 32. The confidence I gained from that experience encouraged me to pursue formal training. My senior colleagues, particularly the women scientists, supported me greatly.

Although the coral reef project concluded in 2023, I continue to dive for other research projects that require real-time underwater observation and data collection.

ETV Bharat: What prompted you to study the impact of ghost nets — lost or abandoned fishing nets — on marine ecosystems?

Divya: Ghost nets pose a significant threat to marine ecosystems. My research on them was part of broader studies on coral reef survival.

I have seen large sea turtles, whales and fish become entangled in these nets. The consequences can be even more severe for marine organisms that remain fixed in one place. Corals can get entangled, and infections caused by such entanglement can sometimes kill them.

One of the most troubling aspects is that many fishers do not realise that corals are living organisms. They often regard them as inanimate objects, like stones. Fishers in Keralam, however, are aware that corals are living organisms.

ETV Bharat: How significant was the discovery of a 75-year-old shipwreck among the coral reefs off Bhatkal?

Divya: Several studies have examined the impact of ghost nets on rocky and coral reefs. However, their devastating effects are particularly evident at shipwreck sites.

Divya joined CMFRI in 2014 after completing her postgraduate studies in fisheries science (ETV Bharat)

Shipwrecks provide shelter for marine life and attract fish, which in turn draws fishers to these locations. They often use different types of nets, including gillnets. Sometimes the nets get caught on protruding sections of the wreckage. They may tear, or fishers may have to cut them loose, sometimes to protect the safety of their boats.

During surveys at these sites, I personally saw the remains — bones and shells — of marine creatures that had died after becoming entangled in the nets.

Over time, various marine organisms begin growing on the nets. Eventually, the nets themselves can become part of a new underwater ecosystem. Although I had read about these issues in earlier research, witnessing the damage firsthand was deeply distressing.

ETV Bharat: You are preparing two reports on squid reproduction and life cycles. Could you share some details?

Divya: I cannot comment on that at the moment, as I am still preparing the reports.

ETV Bharat: You have completed more than 50 scientific dives off Kerala and Karnataka and around Lakshadweep. Which experience has been the most challenging or unforgettable?