Divine Feast And Sacred Theft: The Annakoot Tradition Of Dakor
Dakor temple celebrates 250-year-old tradition with grand Annakoot festival
Published : October 21, 2025 at 7:29 PM IST
Kheda: A grand Annakoot, also known as Annakut festival was celebrated today at the Ranchhodraiji Temple, a famous pilgrimage site in Dakor. As much as 151 maunds of Annakut were offered to the King of Ranchhodraiji.
Annakoot is a Hindu festival celebrated on the day after the main festival of Diwali. The name "Annakoot" literally means "mountain of food" and refers to a grand feast prepared as an offering to God. The festival is observed with particular importance in Vaishnava traditions and often coincides with Govardhan Puja and the Gujarati New Year.
As per the temple's long-standing tradition, devotees invited from 80 villages distributed this Annakoot offering. According to legend, the people of the village of Vrindavan worshiped Lord Indra, the God of rain, to ensure a good harvest. The young Lord Krishna convinced them to stop the practice and instead show reverence to Govardhan Hill, the source of their sustenance.
Enraged, Indra unleashed a massive storm upon the village. Krishna lifted the hill on his little finger to provide shelter for the villagers and their cattle. After seven days and nights of torrential rain, Indra's pride was humbled, and he bowed to Krishna. In celebration, the villagers prepared a great feast, or annakoot, for Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Hill.
Today, 151 maunds of Annakoot are offered at the Lord Ranchhodraiji Temple in Dakor. The special significance of Annakoot is that it is customary for devotees to distribute it. The temple invites villagers from the surrounding 80 villages in writing to partake of this offering. Then, after the Maha Aarti of Annakoot, the Prasad is consumed. This Prasad is also distributed to the devotees. It is believed that consuming this Prasad can keep one healthy throughout the year.
The Annakoot served before the King of Kings consisted of various sweets made from saffron, rice, gram flour, moringa, and pure ghee. Govardhan Puja was performed in the temple in the morning, followed by the Annakoot festival. A 1.5 kg Boondi ladoo is decorated on top, smeared with pure cow ghee. Afterward, Shriji Maharaj is adorned with a Tulsi garland and offered food. This tradition has been prevalent in the temple for over 250 years, since the construction of the present temple.
Temple priest Janak Maharaj explained that Annakoot holds special significance for God. All offerings are made to God. However, Annakoot is a special offering. God made the offering at 12 noon. Between 1:30 and 2:00 PM, invited people from surrounding villages come and steal the Annakoot. This is the only day when people come to steal the Annakoot. They steal and eat the Lord's Prasad. It has special significance. Annakoot includes a variety of dishes, including boondi, Mohanthal and Mysore Pak. All the ingredients, such as dal and curry, are offered to God. This tradition of stealing Annakoot has been going on for years and decades.
Also read