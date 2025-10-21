ETV Bharat / state

Divine Feast And Sacred Theft: The Annakoot Tradition Of Dakor

Kheda: A grand Annakoot, also known as Annakut festival was celebrated today at the Ranchhodraiji Temple, a famous pilgrimage site in Dakor. As much as 151 maunds of Annakut were offered to the King of Ranchhodraiji.

Annakoot is a Hindu festival celebrated on the day after the main festival of Diwali. The name "Annakoot" literally means "mountain of food" and refers to a grand feast prepared as an offering to God. The festival is observed with particular importance in Vaishnava traditions and often coincides with Govardhan Puja and the Gujarati New Year.

As per the temple's long-standing tradition, devotees invited from 80 villages distributed this Annakoot offering. According to legend, the people of the village of Vrindavan worshiped Lord Indra, the God of rain, to ensure a good harvest. The young Lord Krishna convinced them to stop the practice and instead show reverence to Govardhan Hill, the source of their sustenance.

Enraged, Indra unleashed a massive storm upon the village. Krishna lifted the hill on his little finger to provide shelter for the villagers and their cattle. After seven days and nights of torrential rain, Indra's pride was humbled, and he bowed to Krishna. In celebration, the villagers prepared a great feast, or annakoot, for Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Hill.