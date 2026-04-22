Divide Persists On Marathi Proficiency Rule For Taxi And Auto-rickshaw Drivers
Joint Action Committee of Auto-rickshaw and Taxi Drivers & Owners Unions has threatened to launch an agitation against the diktat from May 4.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 3:57 PM IST
Mumbai: With Marathi being made mandatory for all the taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers across Maharashtra from May, a sharp divide on the issue is once again evident on the issue.
The taxi drivers have shown a willingness to learn and adopt Marathi as their lingua franca as no one is willing to leave their source of livelihood. But their unions have expressed their opposition to the diktat. Meanwhile, the larger issue of sectarian politics around language stands to be addressed.
"I have been in Mumbai since 1995, working as a taxi driver. For me, driving a taxi is my livelihood—the very source of my daily bread. Having lived in Mumbai for so many years, I have already learned Marathi. We taxi drivers are confident that no one will leave Mumbai simply because of this mandate to use Marathi," said Vijay Kumar, a taxi driver.
From May 1, all the licensed taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra will reportedly have to demonstrate the ability to read and write Marathi as part of a verification drive across 59 regional and sub-regional transport offices.
Another taxi driver from the north, Pramod Verma, pointed out that he can communicate fluently, having lived in Mumbai for the last two decades.
"Learning Marathi is not difficult at all. If one resides in Maharashtra, one ought to know Marathi. Often, people arriving in Mumbai from the rural parts of Maharashtra do not know Hindi at all. In such a situation, Marathi proves to be extremely important. Furthermore, not a single taxi driver in Mumbai is leaving the city over the issue of Marathi," he said.
However, there is also a view that instead of hurriedly imposing the use of the language, the taxi drivers should be given adequate time to learn it.
"The timeframe currently allotted by the government is far too short. It is difficult to learn Marathi in just 15 days. The government should have granted the taxi drivers a period of one full year to learn the language," said taxi driver Dinesh Pal.
But Shashank Rao, President of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Auto-rickshaw and Taxi Drivers & Owners Unions, gave a new dimension to the debate, stating that the decision is fundamentally flawed and appears to have been taken solely to ensure higher remuneration for private companies.
“We strongly oppose this decision that threatens to devastate the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers' families across the state. The government must revoke this order," he said while adding that the JAC will be submitting a memorandum on the issue to the concerned ministers by April 28. He has also threatened to launch a full-scale agitation starting May 4.
The commuters have their part of the story to tell. "While travelling across Mumbai, one frequently observes that the taxi driver behind the wheel does not speak Marathi. In light of this, the decision taken by the government is highly commendable," said a local, Avinash Kharat.
"While it is certainly wrong to attempt to teach Marathi through coercion or violence, the government's recent decision will undoubtedly ensure that taxi drivers learn the language. Ultimately, this will prove beneficial to the Marathi-speaking commuters. Furthermore, the government should accord special recognition and felicitation to those taxi drivers from other states who demonstrate a willingness to learn Marathi," said another commuter, Shruti Khaire.
A section of the locals believe that since Marathi is the mother tongue of Maharashtra, everyone living in the state must know it.