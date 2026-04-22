ETV Bharat / state

Divide Persists On Marathi Proficiency Rule For Taxi And Auto-rickshaw Drivers

Mumbai: With Marathi being made mandatory for all the taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers across Maharashtra from May, a sharp divide on the issue is once again evident on the issue.

The taxi drivers have shown a willingness to learn and adopt Marathi as their lingua franca as no one is willing to leave their source of livelihood. But their unions have expressed their opposition to the diktat. Meanwhile, the larger issue of sectarian politics around language stands to be addressed.

"I have been in Mumbai since 1995, working as a taxi driver. For me, driving a taxi is my livelihood—the very source of my daily bread. Having lived in Mumbai for so many years, I have already learned Marathi. We taxi drivers are confident that no one will leave Mumbai simply because of this mandate to use Marathi," said Vijay Kumar, a taxi driver.

From May 1, all the licensed taxi and auto-rickshaw drivers in Maharashtra will reportedly have to demonstrate the ability to read and write Marathi as part of a verification drive across 59 regional and sub-regional transport offices.

Another taxi driver from the north, Pramod Verma, pointed out that he can communicate fluently, having lived in Mumbai for the last two decades.

"Learning Marathi is not difficult at all. If one resides in Maharashtra, one ought to know Marathi. Often, people arriving in Mumbai from the rural parts of Maharashtra do not know Hindi at all. In such a situation, Marathi proves to be extremely important. Furthermore, not a single taxi driver in Mumbai is leaving the city over the issue of Marathi," he said.

However, there is also a view that instead of hurriedly imposing the use of the language, the taxi drivers should be given adequate time to learn it.