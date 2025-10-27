ETV Bharat / state

Dive Into A Digital Deep: Experience New Marine Extinction Gallery At BITM

Kolkata: Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata is inaugurating a new gallery called "Existing in the midst of extinction" on Children's Day, November 14, as part of its "Lost at Sea" exhibit and the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science (2021-2030).

This second phase of the gallery features a 25-foot display of marine animals, including a baby blue whale, utilises augmented reality (AR) to showcase extinct species, and includes interactive elements like the "Line to Life" aquarium, where visitors can design fish. Visitors can learn more about the gallery on BITM.

Inside the 'Existing in the midst of extinction' gallery (ETV Bharat)

It will be an opportunity to explore the seabed without going into the water. Sounds interesting! This gallery will highlight both the past and present history of the sea – that is living, extinct and endangered species of the sea will be displayed along with more surprises.

BITM Ballygunge is a unit of the National Science Museum under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Here, an interpretive gallery named 'Lost at Sea' has been created. It has been designed in such a way that it is being presented to the visitors in two phases. The first phase was launched on the foundation day of BITM on May 2.