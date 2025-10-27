Dive Into A Digital Deep: Experience New Marine Extinction Gallery At BITM
This gallery will highlight both the past and present history of the sea – that is living, extinct and endangered species of the sea
Kolkata: Birla Industrial & Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata is inaugurating a new gallery called "Existing in the midst of extinction" on Children's Day, November 14, as part of its "Lost at Sea" exhibit and the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science (2021-2030).
This second phase of the gallery features a 25-foot display of marine animals, including a baby blue whale, utilises augmented reality (AR) to showcase extinct species, and includes interactive elements like the "Line to Life" aquarium, where visitors can design fish. Visitors can learn more about the gallery on BITM.
It will be an opportunity to explore the seabed without going into the water. Sounds interesting! This gallery will highlight both the past and present history of the sea – that is living, extinct and endangered species of the sea will be displayed along with more surprises.
BITM Ballygunge is a unit of the National Science Museum under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Here, an interpretive gallery named 'Lost at Sea' has been created. It has been designed in such a way that it is being presented to the visitors in two phases. The first phase was launched on the foundation day of BITM on May 2.
Now, in the second phase, the gallery named 'Existing in the Middle of Extinction' is being launched. Important information on the functioning of ecosystems, including marine nutrient cycling, will be highlighted.
Mammals, birds, fish, lichens, etc. that have become extinct from the sea forever will be shown in the gallery through AR. Marine species of food, fossil fuels, minerals, etc. will be displayed in the exhibition. Similarly, engraved acrylic boards will showcase numerous exotic animals, the history of deep-sea bioluminescence.
In the first phase, visitors got to know marine animals, people and the ecosystem as a whole in 'Sea More'. In the new gallery, floor displays will display messages of marine extinction while walking on the dynamic and calm beach. The ocean, which is the eighth largest economy, is presented with data including 3D column graphs and macro bills. In this gallery, visitors can design their favourite fish in the interactive aquarium called 'Line to Life'.
Why this initiative?
Aditi Ghosh, Education Officer at BITM, Ballygunge, said, "The ocean is the origin and driving force of all life on earth. About 88 per cent of all life on earth lives within a 150-km radius of the ocean. 90 per cent of the global warming that has occurred since 1970 is due to humans. As a result, ocean water is being depleted."
Regarding human demand from the ocean, she said, "Today, three out of seven people in the world depend on seafood as their main source of protein. However, this ocean is in danger today. The same is true for marine life, our climate and the food security of millions of people. Due to climate change, pollution, over-fishing, the temperature of the ocean has increased dangerously. The water level has risen, making the ocean acidic and lifeless, and one must wake up to the dangers."
