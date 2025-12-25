ETV Bharat / state

Districts Asked To Identify, Deport Foreigners As Per Law: Assam CM Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ( ANI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said all districts have been instructed to identify suspected illegal immigrants for immediate deportation to their country of origin. He said the district commissioners will issue expulsion orders as per the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, and then the police or the BSF will escort the suspected foreigners to the border for sending them out of the country. "Direct Action, No Compromise. As per provisions of the Illegal Immigrants (Expulsion) Act (sic), we are identifying and issuing expulsion orders against suspected individuals," he said in a post on X. In September, the state cabinet approved the framing of an SOP under the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950 to guide the DCs and senior superintendents of police to expel illegal migrants from Assam. The move was aimed at tackling alleged illegal immigration from neighbouring countries. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday night, Sarma said that the government has already invoked the Act to identify and deport infiltrators. "So now, our DCs have been instructed that any person, who they feel is suspicious or declared a foreigner by the tribunal, should immediately be issued an expulsion order. Then the police or the BSF will take action to send them back to Bangladesh," he added.