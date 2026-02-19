ETV Bharat / state

DM's Certificate Under Transgender Act Conclusive Proof For Gender Change: Allahabad HC

Prayagraj: The certificate issued by a district magistrate under Section 7 of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019 is conclusive proof of a person's gender identity for the purpose of issuance of a passport, the Allahabad High Court has ruled.

A division bench comprising Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Siddharth Nandan observed that the passport authority "cannot insist on a fresh medical examination" or "seek changes in the birth certificate" for effecting a change of gender in a passport.

The court passed the order on February 10 while disposing of a petition filed by Khush R Goel, who had challenged a June 23, 2025 order of the passport authorities directing him to undergo a fresh medical examination at a clinic empanelled by them for change of gender in his passport.

According to the plea, the petitioner was born a female but later identified as a transgender person. After attaining majority, he underwent gender reassignment surgery and transitioned to male. He subsequently approached the district magistrate and obtained a certificate under the 2019 Act, which entitles the holder to change name and gender in all official documents.