ETV Bharat / state

District Admin Steps In To Repatriate Body Of UP Man Killed In Saudi Arabia

Sitapur: Following administrative intervention, the body of a person from Baghain village in the Mahmudabad area of ​​Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, who died in a missile attack in Saudi Arabia on March 18 amid the Middle East conflict, is expected to be repatriated soon.

Family members of Ravi Gopal had been appealing to the district administration to facilitate the repatriation of his mortal remains. Meanwhile, alongside public representatives extending a helping hand, Sitapur district magistrate Rajaganapathy R has set the process in motion after completing the formalities of the succession certificate from the Embassy of Saudi Arabia. As part of the procedure, he assisted Ravi's wife in filling out the required forms, following which it is estimated that the repatriation of the body may take approximately 10 days.

Ravi was employed in the loading and unloading operations at the Reema Plastic Products Factory in Riyadh. Since his death, concerted efforts have been underway to bring his body back, and the district administration is maintaining constant communication with the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia via a dedicated WhatsApp group created under Ravi's name. The DM has also utilised social media platforms to assure the family of extending every possible assistance.