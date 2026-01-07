Distressed With In-Law's Taunts, Andhra Pradesh Woman Kills Premature Baby
Veeramachaneni Sai Chaitanya spent hundreds of thousands of rupees on treating the newborn. Both she and her mother-in-law have been arrested and sent to remand.
Published : January 7, 2026 at 4:16 PM IST
Machilipatnam: Perhaps the mother-in-law's words, taunting the baby being born prematurely and the burden of medical expenses, crushed the mother's heart. Fearing that her child might not be like other children while growing up, she strangled her 45-day-old infant to death and threw her into a water pit. The infant, who had hoped to be nurtured and raised in her mother's lap, perished at the hands of her own mother even before seeing the world.
The shocking incident occurred on January 2 in Venkatapuram under Mopidevi mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. According to police, Raavi Prabhukumar married Veeramachaneni Sai Chaitanya, from Hyderabad, in 2024, and their baby was born prematurely. While hundreds of thousands of rupees were spent on her treatment on one hand, Raavi's mother, Vani, started mentally tormenting Veeramachaneni with scornful words for the premature birth on the other. The constant mental torment at home became unbearable.
Police said exacerbating the situation was the baby's illness. Unable to confide in her husband, Veeramachaneni suffered in silence. Believing that all this was happening because of her child, she decided to kill the baby. Distressed, she threw the infant into a water pit near her house when no one was around. Initially, she claimed the baby was missing, but broke down in tears during the police investigation, narrating how she had killed her child. She wept inconsolably, lamenting over killing the baby she had carried in her womb for eight months.
Circle inspector Eswara Rao said, "The mother confessed during questioning that she had killed her own child. She said she was distressed by the baby's illness and the persistent taunting from her mother-in-law, which compelled her to take the infant's life. We have registered a case. The mother-in-law and the daughter-in-law have been arrested and have been sent to remand as per court orders."
