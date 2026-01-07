ETV Bharat / state

Distressed With In-Law's Taunts, Andhra Pradesh Woman Kills Premature Baby

Machilipatnam: Perhaps the mother-in-law's words, taunting the baby being born prematurely and the burden of medical expenses, crushed the mother's heart. Fearing that her child might not be like other children while growing up, she strangled her 45-day-old infant to death and threw her into a water pit. The infant, who had hoped to be nurtured and raised in her mother's lap, perished at the hands of her own mother even before seeing the world.

The shocking incident occurred on January 2 in Venkatapuram under Mopidevi mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district. According to police, Raavi Prabhukumar married Veeramachaneni Sai Chaitanya, from Hyderabad, in 2024, and their baby was born prematurely. While hundreds of thousands of rupees were spent on her treatment on one hand, Raavi's mother, Vani, started mentally tormenting Veeramachaneni with scornful words for the premature birth on the other. The constant mental torment at home became unbearable.