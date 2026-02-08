Distressed Over Husband's Debts, Woman Kills Children, Ends Own Life In Andhra's Puttur
Police said Padma (28) had married Shivakumar in 2019 against her parents' wishes, as he was from a different caste and had no stable job.
Published : February 8, 2026 at 2:13 PM IST
Puttur: In a shocking case, a woman killed her children before ending her own life due to her husband's debts in Andhra Pradesh's Puttur, police said on Sunday. The husband has been taken into custody.
Identified as Padma (28), the deceased blamed her decision to marry the person she loved against her parents' wishes in the suicide note. "Let my life be a lesson to everyone who marries against their parents' wishes. Every quality that a girl would never want in her husband — my husband has all of them. I never imagined this, even in my dreams. Shivashankar, I know how much I have suffered for the sin of marrying you for love. My children, born from my womb, are also suffering the same pain. You borrowed money from the entire village, and now say you cannot repay it. What am I supposed to do? I'm leaving now. After I die, you will marry again. At least this time, get settled in life and then marry," reads the note.
Police said Padma, the daughter of Kanneppa Reddy from Neshanuru village of Puttur mandal, and Shivashankar from Thoruru panchayat, were friends since their college days. When they decided to marry, Padma's parents opposed the relationship, citing caste differences, Shivashankar's unemployment and irresponsible lifestyle. Despite this, Padma decided to marry him in 2019. The couple had two children — Teja (6) and Lasya (5) — who were studying in a private school in Puttur.
Struggles to Support the Family
According to police, the suicide note clearly states that Shivashankar was roaming around without any stable work and was not contributing to household expenses. On top of that, he borrowed money from many villagers and failed to repay them. Padma, who was a member of the self-help group Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA), had availed loans from it. She alone struggled every month to manage the school fees of the children, house rent and other expenses.
Two days ago, when village elders reprimanded Shivashankar over the issue, he promised to take care of his family and claimed that he had secured a job in Sri City. On Saturday, when Shivashankar went out, Padma called him and asked whether he had repaid the DWCRA loan. When he replied in the negative, she became mentally distressed, wrote the suicide note and killed the children before taking her own life, police said.
When Shivashankar returned in the evening, he found the doors locked. As there was no response despite repeated knocking, he called his father-in-law. On breaking open the doors, they found the bodies of the trio, they added.
Puttur deputy superintendent of police Ravikumar visited the spot for an inspection.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
