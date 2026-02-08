ETV Bharat / state

Distressed Over Husband's Debts, Woman Kills Children, Ends Own Life In Andhra's Puttur

Puttur: In a shocking case, a woman killed her children before ending her own life due to her husband's debts in Andhra Pradesh's Puttur, police said on Sunday. The husband has been taken into custody.

Identified as Padma (28), the deceased blamed her decision to marry the person she loved against her parents' wishes in the suicide note. "Let my life be a lesson to everyone who marries against their parents' wishes. Every quality that a girl would never want in her husband — my husband has all of them. I never imagined this, even in my dreams. Shivashankar, I know how much I have suffered for the sin of marrying you for love. My children, born from my womb, are also suffering the same pain. You borrowed money from the entire village, and now say you cannot repay it. What am I supposed to do? I'm leaving now. After I die, you will marry again. At least this time, get settled in life and then marry," reads the note.

Police said Padma, the daughter of Kanneppa Reddy from Neshanuru village of Puttur mandal, and Shivashankar from Thoruru panchayat, were friends since their college days. When they decided to marry, Padma's parents opposed the relationship, citing caste differences, Shivashankar's unemployment and irresponsible lifestyle. Despite this, Padma decided to marry him in 2019. The couple had two children — Teja (6) and Lasya (5) — who were studying in a private school in Puttur.

Padma and her children. (ETV Bharat)

Struggles to Support the Family