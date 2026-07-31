ETV Bharat / state

Distressed By YouTubers Designating Swala As Haunted, Villagers Ban Entry Of Outsiders Without Panchayat Permit

Champawat: Residents of Swala village in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat are deeply distressed by social media influencers, YouTubers, and bloggers who have been promoting the village as "haunted". Frustrated that this portrayal is tarnishing their reputation. the villagers have now decided to ban the entry of any outsider, social media influencer, or YouTuber, without prior permission.

The villagers have effectively launched a campaign against those creating sensationalism on social media by labeling Swala, located in the Swala area of ​​Champawat district, as a "haunted village". Angered by the damage to the village's image, the Gram Panchayat decided to prohibit the entry of outsiders, influencers, YouTubers, and content creators without authorisation. A warning board to this effect has also been installed along the national highway.

Social Media Influencers And Swala

For some time now, various social media platforms and YouTube channels have been producing sensational videos, portraying Swala village as "haunted". Villagers allege that the reality of the village was distorted to boost viewership, thereby damaging its reputation.