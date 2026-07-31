Distressed By YouTubers Designating Swala As Haunted, Villagers Ban Entry Of Outsiders Without Panchayat Permit
After social media influencers publicised the village in Uttarakhand's Champawat district as haunted, villagers have taken a firm stand at a Gram Sabha meeting.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Champawat: Residents of Swala village in Uttarakhand's border district of Champawat are deeply distressed by social media influencers, YouTubers, and bloggers who have been promoting the village as "haunted". Frustrated that this portrayal is tarnishing their reputation. the villagers have now decided to ban the entry of any outsider, social media influencer, or YouTuber, without prior permission.
The villagers have effectively launched a campaign against those creating sensationalism on social media by labeling Swala, located in the Swala area of Champawat district, as a "haunted village". Angered by the damage to the village's image, the Gram Panchayat decided to prohibit the entry of outsiders, influencers, YouTubers, and content creators without authorisation. A warning board to this effect has also been installed along the national highway.
Social Media Influencers And Swala
For some time now, various social media platforms and YouTube channels have been producing sensational videos, portraying Swala village as "haunted". Villagers allege that the reality of the village was distorted to boost viewership, thereby damaging its reputation.
A Gram Sabha meeting was held under the chairmanship of the Gram Pradhan (Village Head) Lalita Devi. It was unanimously decided there that no outsider would enter the village without the Gram Panchayat's permission. By placing a warning board on the national highway, the villagers have sent a clear message that entry into the village without authorisation is prohibited.
"Swala village has all basic amenities, including electricity, water, and roads. Despite this, certain news channels and social media platforms propagated completely misleading and baseless claims by labeling it a 'ghost village', thereby hurting the villagers' sentiments and tarnishing the village's image. Hence, from now on, permission is required to enter the village," said Lalita Devi, Sarpanch, Swala, after the Gram Sabha meeting.
The villagers state that their objective is not to restrict access, but to uphold the village's dignity and authentic identity. The Panchayat maintains that anyone wishing to obtain information about the village or conduct filming activities must first secure permission from the Gram Panchayat.
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