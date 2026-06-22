Dissident Trinamool Congress Leaders Suspend Abhishek Banerjee, Form New Committee Sans Mamata Banerjee
Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha have effectively sidelined Mamata Banerjee entirely, seizing the reins of the party for themselves, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
Kolkata: A truly unimaginable and unprecedented turn of events has unfolded in state politics. Abhishek Banerjee—once considered the de facto 'second-in-command' or supreme authority in the Trinamool Congress, second only to party leader Mamata Banerjee—has now been directly suspended by the party's rebel faction.
The drastic decision, taken during a mega-meeting at a luxury hotel in New Town, has caused a massive stir in Bengal's political landscape. Furthermore, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha have effectively sidelined Mamata Banerjee entirely, seizing the reins of the party for themselves.
On Monday, a mega-meeting was held at the Novotel in New Town, attended by rebel MLAs and former public representatives who had broken away from the Trinamool Congress. The scenes from the event made it clear that the Trinamool organization has completely disintegrated, extending beyond just the legislative and parliamentary wings.
In addition to over 50 former Trinamool councilors from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, numerous former public representatives from Murshidabad and Berhampore joined the meeting and aligned themselves with the rebel faction. Alongside familiar faces like Asim Basu, Jui Biswas, and Tarak Singh, heavyweight leaders such as Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Arup Roy, and former Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty were also present.
Most significantly, while the party's 'Twin Flowers' symbol was prominently displayed in the meeting hall, there was absolutely no sign of Mamata Banerjee’s photograph or even her name. It was at this mega-meeting that the final decision to suspend Abhishek was ratified. A leader from the rebel faction present at the meeting stated, "The decision to unanimously suspend Abhishek Banerjee from the party was taken today due to long-standing grievances within the organization."
Amidst this political upheaval, the 'Naba Trinamool Block' (New Trinamool Block)—formed under the leadership of Uluberia East MLA Ritabrata Banerjee—announced its new full-fledged committee. In this committee, Arup Roy, the MLA from Howrah Central, has taken Mamata's place, having been selected as the new Chairman. Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha, Ritabrata Banerjee, and Sabina Yasmin hold the posts of General Secretary in this newly formed committee, while Akhtaruzzaman has been appointed Treasurer. Meanwhile, Arup Biswas, Firhad Hakim, and Rathin Ghosh have been named Vice-Presidents.
Regarding this transfer of power, the dissidents assert, "The reins of the 'New Trinamool' are now entirely in our hands; hence, this reshuffle in top positions was undertaken to revamp the organization." However, following the rapid formation of this new organization, political circles are rife with speculation about whether the dissidents will now stake a legal claim to the party's official symbol.
Political analysts believe the seeds of this rebellion were sown some time ago. After the new BJP government assumed power in the state, a resolution bearing the signatures of 70 MLAs was submitted to the Assembly, proposing Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay as the Leader of the Opposition. However, Entally MLA Sandipan Saha and Ritabrata Banerjee were the first to publicly object to the signatures.
Approaching the Speaker, they complained, "We did not sign that resolution; our signatures were completely forged before it was sent to the Assembly." The matter eventually reached the Calcutta High Court, and the Speaker ultimately recognized Ritabrata as the Leader of the Opposition. Since then, heavyweight leaders have been abandoning Mamata Banerjee one by one to join Ritabrata's camp.
Amidst this severe internal crisis, Abhishek Banerjee is also facing mounting legal pressure from the outside. BJP leader Abhijit Das—popularly known as 'Bobby'—has lodged a fresh FIR against him at Falta Police Station, alleging massive corruption in the distribution of Amphan relief funds.
He had previously raised similar allegations at Bishnupur Police Station. The complaint filed at Falta alleges irregularities in the distribution of over Rs 47 crore in government funds intended for relief to fishermen and for housing construction. In the complaint, BJP leader Bobby stated, "Fraudulent entries have been made in the beneficiary list, and there is a strong possibility of the misappropriation of government funds by including the names of multiple members from the same family. We have demanded an impartial FIR and a full-scale investigation to uncover the roots of this corruption." Alongside Abhishek, the names of Jahangir Khan—known to be his close associate—and Shankar Kumar Naskar, the then MLA of Falta, have also been implicated in this high-profile case.
All in all, facing a loss of power within the party on one hand and the legal stranglehold of a corruption case on the other, the once-unrivalled leadership of the Trinamool finds itself pierced by a double-edged sword.
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