ETV Bharat / state

Dissident Trinamool Congress Leaders Suspend Abhishek Banerjee, Form New Committee Sans Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: A truly unimaginable and unprecedented turn of events has unfolded in state politics. Abhishek Banerjee—once considered the de facto 'second-in-command' or supreme authority in the Trinamool Congress, second only to party leader Mamata Banerjee—has now been directly suspended by the party's rebel faction.

The drastic decision, taken during a mega-meeting at a luxury hotel in New Town, has caused a massive stir in Bengal's political landscape. Furthermore, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha have effectively sidelined Mamata Banerjee entirely, seizing the reins of the party for themselves.

On Monday, a mega-meeting was held at the Novotel in New Town, attended by rebel MLAs and former public representatives who had broken away from the Trinamool Congress. The scenes from the event made it clear that the Trinamool organization has completely disintegrated, extending beyond just the legislative and parliamentary wings.

In addition to over 50 former Trinamool councilors from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, numerous former public representatives from Murshidabad and Berhampore joined the meeting and aligned themselves with the rebel faction. Alongside familiar faces like Asim Basu, Jui Biswas, and Tarak Singh, heavyweight leaders such as Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Arup Roy, and former Transport Minister Snehasis Chakraborty were also present.

Most significantly, while the party's 'Twin Flowers' symbol was prominently displayed in the meeting hall, there was absolutely no sign of Mamata Banerjee’s photograph or even her name. It was at this mega-meeting that the final decision to suspend Abhishek was ratified. A leader from the rebel faction present at the meeting stated, "The decision to unanimously suspend Abhishek Banerjee from the party was taken today due to long-standing grievances within the organization."

Rebel TMC leaders (ETV Bharat)

Amidst this political upheaval, the 'Naba Trinamool Block' (New Trinamool Block)—formed under the leadership of Uluberia East MLA Ritabrata Banerjee—announced its new full-fledged committee. In this committee, Arup Roy, the MLA from Howrah Central, has taken Mamata's place, having been selected as the new Chairman. Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha, Ritabrata Banerjee, and Sabina Yasmin hold the posts of General Secretary in this newly formed committee, while Akhtaruzzaman has been appointed Treasurer. Meanwhile, Arup Biswas, Firhad Hakim, and Rathin Ghosh have been named Vice-Presidents.