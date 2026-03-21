Disruption In LPG Cylinder Supply Impacts Post-Death Ceremonies Too In Bengaluru
In Bengaluru, post-death ceremonies (Shradhas and Vaikutha programmes) and other Vedic rituals are being cancelled or postponed due to the unavailability of LPG cylinders
By Anil Gejji
Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: The disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has started to show its ripple effects on sectors outside hospitality and transport, too.
In Bengaluru, post-death ceremonies (Shradhas and Vaikutha programmes) and other Vedic rituals are being cancelled or postponed due to the non-availability of LPG cylinders, forcing families to perform these rituals in their houses. Shradha is a ritual conducted on the 11th day after death, and Vaikunta is a ritual performed on death anniversaries.
The impact is such that Vaidika Dharma Sahaya Sabha, an organisation dedicated to conducting Vedic rituals and post-death ceremonies for the Brahmin Community, has put up a board outside its Malleshwaram office stating it can't conduct post-death ceremonies due to disruptions in the LPG cylinder supply.
"We stopped taking new bookings from March 11 itself because there is no supply of commercial LPG cylinders. Regarding pre-bookings, we have been requesting families to limit the number of attendees. We even cancelled some of the pre-bookings," says Ganesh, a staff member at Vaidik Dharma Sahaya Sabha.
For a Shradha, food must be prepared for at least 10 people and for Tithi (death anniversary ritual), the number goes up to 50, depending on how many people the performing family invites. "The Sabha conducts 5-6 post-death ceremonies every day and requires 2-3 LPG cylinders daily. But due to the ongoing crisis, we are hardly getting one cylinder a week," says another staff member.
Another Sabha, located in JP Nagar, is also facing the problem, although it has not yet reached the point of stopping these rituals.
"We are somehow managing the situation. We have been telling families performing rituals to limit the number of attendees so that we can arrange food without any difficulties," said a staff member there. "If the situation continues like this, we will also have to stop these rituals," he added.
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