ETV Bharat / state

Disruption In LPG Cylinder Supply Impacts Post-Death Ceremonies Too In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The disruption in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has started to show its ripple effects on sectors outside hospitality and transport, too.

In Bengaluru, post-death ceremonies (Shradhas and Vaikutha programmes) and other Vedic rituals are being cancelled or postponed due to the non-availability of LPG cylinders, forcing families to perform these rituals in their houses. Shradha is a ritual conducted on the 11th day after death, and Vaikunta is a ritual performed on death anniversaries.

The impact is such that Vaidika Dharma Sahaya Sabha, an organisation dedicated to conducting Vedic rituals and post-death ceremonies for the Brahmin Community, has put up a board outside its Malleshwaram office stating it can't conduct post-death ceremonies due to disruptions in the LPG cylinder supply.

"We stopped taking new bookings from March 11 itself because there is no supply of commercial LPG cylinders. Regarding pre-bookings, we have been requesting families to limit the number of attendees. We even cancelled some of the pre-bookings," says Ganesh, a staff member at Vaidik Dharma Sahaya Sabha.