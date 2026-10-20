ETV Bharat / state

Senior Citizens' Disputes Among First Cases Before Jammu Kashmir HC's Ladakh Bench

Srinagar: The Ladakh bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is set to take up five cases on Wednesday, marking the start of regular judicial proceedings at the bench after its formal inauguration in Leh.

The cases feature a range of disputes involving the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Union government, a public sector bank and private parties. The first-day cause list also includes two matters involving litigants identified as senior citizens.

According to a notice issued by the High Court, the five matters have been listed before Division Bench-I at Ladakh as part of the regular cause list for Wednesday.

The bench will comprise Chief Justice Dr Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Sanjay Parihar. The matters are listed under the admission and orders category, specifically under after-notice matters. No cases have been listed under the before-notice category in the cause list.

The opening-day list includes a letter patent appeal concerning Garg and Garg Company, an appeal involving Kunzang Dolma and others against the Union of India, a petition concerning Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, and two writ petitions involving Tashi Namgial and government authorities.

Five cases on the opening-day list



1. Garg and Garg Company versus Union Territory of Ladakh

The first matter is LPA No. 165/2025, filed by Garg and Garg Company through Avinash Kumar, who is identified in the cause list as a senior citizen. The respondents include the Union Territory of Ladakh through the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department, Leh, and others. The appeal is accompanied by CM No. 1078/2026 and CM No. 5273/2025.

Advocate Farhan Mirza is listed for the petitioner, while Advocate Vishal Sharma and Advocate Eishaan Dadhichi are listed for the respondents.

The case is among the matters being taken up in the first sitting of the new bench. The cause list identifies the parties and the associated applications but does not specify the precise dispute, the relief sought, or the orders previously passed in the matter.

2. Kunzang Dolma and others versus Union of India

The second case is LPA No. 168/2026, filed by Kunzang Dolma and others, who are also identified as senior citizens in the cause list, against the Union of India through the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and others. The appeal is accompanied by CM No. 6509/2026.

The cause list records Advocate Vishal Sharma for the respondents. It also lists the petitioners as appearing in person, with Advocate Gaurav Deshraj appearing for the petitioners.

The matter places a dispute involving senior-citizen litigants and the Union government among the first cases scheduled for the Ladakh bench. However, the notice does not provide further details about the underlying dispute or the specific relief being sought.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd versus Union of India

The third matter is WP(C) No. 1425/2026, filed by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd through Peerzada Umer Amin and another against the Union of India through the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Government of India, and others.

The petition is accompanied by CM No. 3170/2026. Advocate Iman Abdul Muizz is listed for the petitioners, while Advocate Dheeraj Nanda is listed for the respondents.

The case brings a banking-related dispute involving the Union government's Finance Ministry and Department of Revenue to the opening-day docket. The cause list does not disclose the precise subject of the petition, so the nature of the bank's challenge cannot be established from the notice alone.

Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir versus Tashi Namgial

The fourth case is WP(C) No. 2073/2026, filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through the Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Public Works Department, Jammu, against Namgial. The petition is accompanied by CM No. 4492/2026.

Advocate Ravinder Gupta is listed for the petitioner. The cause list also records Advocate Ravinder Gupta for the petitioner in the associated entry and Advocate C.S. Azad for the respondent.