Senior Citizens' Disputes Among First Cases Before Jammu Kashmir HC's Ladakh Bench
The Ladakh bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to start judicial proceedings on Wednesday.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 6:17 PM IST
Srinagar: The Ladakh bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is set to take up five cases on Wednesday, marking the start of regular judicial proceedings at the bench after its formal inauguration in Leh.
The cases feature a range of disputes involving the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Union government, a public sector bank and private parties. The first-day cause list also includes two matters involving litigants identified as senior citizens.
According to a notice issued by the High Court, the five matters have been listed before Division Bench-I at Ladakh as part of the regular cause list for Wednesday.
The bench will comprise Chief Justice Dr Justice Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Sanjay Parihar. The matters are listed under the admission and orders category, specifically under after-notice matters. No cases have been listed under the before-notice category in the cause list.
The opening-day list includes a letter patent appeal concerning Garg and Garg Company, an appeal involving Kunzang Dolma and others against the Union of India, a petition concerning Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, and two writ petitions involving Tashi Namgial and government authorities.
Five cases on the opening-day list
1. Garg and Garg Company versus Union Territory of Ladakh
The first matter is LPA No. 165/2025, filed by Garg and Garg Company through Avinash Kumar, who is identified in the cause list as a senior citizen. The respondents include the Union Territory of Ladakh through the Principal Secretary of the Public Works Department, Leh, and others. The appeal is accompanied by CM No. 1078/2026 and CM No. 5273/2025.
Advocate Farhan Mirza is listed for the petitioner, while Advocate Vishal Sharma and Advocate Eishaan Dadhichi are listed for the respondents.
The case is among the matters being taken up in the first sitting of the new bench. The cause list identifies the parties and the associated applications but does not specify the precise dispute, the relief sought, or the orders previously passed in the matter.
2. Kunzang Dolma and others versus Union of India
The second case is LPA No. 168/2026, filed by Kunzang Dolma and others, who are also identified as senior citizens in the cause list, against the Union of India through the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and others. The appeal is accompanied by CM No. 6509/2026.
The cause list records Advocate Vishal Sharma for the respondents. It also lists the petitioners as appearing in person, with Advocate Gaurav Deshraj appearing for the petitioners.
The matter places a dispute involving senior-citizen litigants and the Union government among the first cases scheduled for the Ladakh bench. However, the notice does not provide further details about the underlying dispute or the specific relief being sought.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd versus Union of India
The third matter is WP(C) No. 1425/2026, filed by Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd through Peerzada Umer Amin and another against the Union of India through the Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Department of Revenue, Government of India, and others.
The petition is accompanied by CM No. 3170/2026. Advocate Iman Abdul Muizz is listed for the petitioners, while Advocate Dheeraj Nanda is listed for the respondents.
The case brings a banking-related dispute involving the Union government's Finance Ministry and Department of Revenue to the opening-day docket. The cause list does not disclose the precise subject of the petition, so the nature of the bank's challenge cannot be established from the notice alone.
Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir versus Tashi Namgial
The fourth case is WP(C) No. 2073/2026, filed by the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through the Commissioner Secretary to the Government, Public Works Department, Jammu, against Namgial. The petition is accompanied by CM No. 4492/2026.
Advocate Ravinder Gupta is listed for the petitioner. The cause list also records Advocate Ravinder Gupta for the petitioner in the associated entry and Advocate C.S. Azad for the respondent.
The matter involves a dispute between the Jammu and Kashmir administration and Namgial. Its inclusion is notable because the same individual figures as the petitioner in another writ petition listed on the opening day, although the notice does not establish whether the two cases arise from the same underlying issue.
5. Tashi Namgial versus Union Territory of Ladakh
The fifth case is WP(C) No. 2425/2026, filed by Tashi Namgial against the Union Territory of Ladakh through the Commissioner Secretary of the Education Department, Leh, and others. Advocate Dhruv Pant is listed for the petitioner, while Advocate Vishal Sharma is listed for the respondents.
Unlike the other four entries, the cause list does not mention a connected miscellaneous application against this writ petition.
The case brings an education department-related dispute involving the Ladakh administration before the new bench. The notice does not specify the issue in contention or the relief sought by Namgial.
Taken together, the two petitions involving Namgial place disputes concerning the Public Works Department and the Education Department among the matters scheduled for the first day.
Older cases and senior-citizen litigants feature in the list
The first-day docket includes proceedings instituted in both 2025 and 2026. LPA No. 165/2025 is the earliest-numbered main case on the list by year, while its connected applications include one registered in 2025 and another in 2026. The remaining four main matters carry 2026 case numbers.
The cause list specifically identifies Avinash Kumar in the Garg and Garg Company appeal and Kunzang Dolma and others in the appeal against the Union of India as senior citizens. Their presence highlights the range of litigants whose cases are scheduled to come before the bench.
The notice does not provide original filing dates, the age of the disputes, or a detailed procedural history. It would therefore be incorrect to describe any of the five matters as the oldest pending case in Ladakh solely on the basis of the published list.
The five cases are scheduled for the first half of the court's sitting, under the admission and orders category.
The regular sitting follows the High Court's ceremonial proceedings in Leh on October 18, presided over by Chief Justice Bhati to mark the inauguration of the Ladakh bench.
The inauguration marked a significant step towards bringing constitutional justice closer to residents of the Union Territory. For years, litigants from Ladakh have faced long journeys to pursue cases before the High Court's regular sittings in Srinagar and Jammu, with difficult terrain, harsh weather and travel expenses adding to the burden.
At the ceremonial proceedings, Chief Justice Bhati described the establishment of a permanent bench as the fulfilment of a decades-long aspiration for accessible, inclusive and equitable justice. He said geographical isolation should no longer translate into judicial exclusion.
The event was attended by several judges of the High Court, including Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Sanjay Dhar, Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani, Justice Sanjay Parihar, Justice Shahzad Azeem and Justice Yash Paul Bourney.
Advocate Gonbo Stobgyal, president of the Bar Association, Leh, described the inauguration as the fulfilment of a long-cherished aspiration of the people of Ladakh and assured the Bar's full cooperation in the administration of justice. Advocate Reyaz Ahmad Khan, president of the Bar Association, Kargil, also described the establishment of the bench as a historic milestone.
Chief Justice Bhati acknowledged the efforts of the Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, the Union government, the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ladakh administration in making the initiative possible. He also stressed the responsibility of the bench and the Bar to uphold constitutional values, protect vulnerable sections and preserve Ladakh's fragile environment.
The ceremonial proceedings also saw the Full Court adopt a resolution on access to education and the need for safe, accessible and affordable residential facilities for girl students in Ladakh, particularly those from remote areas.
The resolution recognised the difficulties caused by geographical remoteness, long travel distances and inadequate accommodation. It called for greater legal awareness and coordinated efforts involving educational institutions, legal services authorities and other stakeholders to ensure equal educational opportunities.
The Full Court also requested the Regular Bench to take further action on the matter. The proceedings were attended by Additional Solicitors General of India Aishwarya Bhati and Archana Pathak Dave, Law Secretary of the Union Territory of Ladakh Jatinder Jamwal, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Leh, Spalzes Angmo, and Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kargil, Sheikh Gowhar Hussain, along with judicial officers, High Court Registry officials and spouses of High Court judges. Registrar General M.K. Sharma conducted the ceremonial proceedings.
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