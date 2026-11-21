ETV Bharat / state

YS Jagan vs Sharmila: Yelahanka Palace Dispute Reaches Bengaluru Court Ahead Of Family Wedding

File photo of Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila ( ANI )

Amaravati: The property dispute between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister, Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila, has escalated, with a petition filed in a court in Bengaluru seeking to prevent her from entering the Yelahanka Palace.

The petition was filed by Bheemisetty Ramesh Babu, representing Silicon Builders, on Friday in the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court in Devanahalli and was registered by the court on Saturday. It has yet to be assigned to a specific bench for hearing.

The plea sought an injunction against Sharmila and anyone representing her from entering the property. The move comes amid a dispute over ownership of the luxurious residence, with Sharmila claiming that she is entitled to the property. Sharmila had earlier planned to hold pre-wedding ceremonies for her daughter, Anjali, at the Yelahanka residence, in keeping with family tradition. She had printed and distributed wedding invitations mentioning the palace as the venue and was scheduled to travel to Bengaluru to oversee the arrangements.