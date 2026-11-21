YS Jagan vs Sharmila: Yelahanka Palace Dispute Reaches Bengaluru Court Ahead Of Family Wedding
The petition was filed on Friday by Bheemisetty Ramesh Babu, representing Silicon Builders, and registered by the Devanahalli court on Saturday.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
Amaravati: The property dispute between former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his sister, Andhra Pradesh Congress president YS Sharmila, has escalated, with a petition filed in a court in Bengaluru seeking to prevent her from entering the Yelahanka Palace.
The petition was filed by Bheemisetty Ramesh Babu, representing Silicon Builders, on Friday in the Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court in Devanahalli and was registered by the court on Saturday. It has yet to be assigned to a specific bench for hearing.
The plea sought an injunction against Sharmila and anyone representing her from entering the property.
The move comes amid a dispute over ownership of the luxurious residence, with Sharmila claiming that she is entitled to the property.
Sharmila had earlier planned to hold pre-wedding ceremonies for her daughter, Anjali, at the Yelahanka residence, in keeping with family tradition. She had printed and distributed wedding invitations mentioning the palace as the venue and was scheduled to travel to Bengaluru to oversee the arrangements.
However, Jagan opposed the celebrations at the property, claiming that it was his residence and that hosting a wedding there would pose security concerns. In a letter to Sharmila, he reportedly said the event would attract unwanted attention to his home and compromise his family's safety.
Following Jagan's objections, Sharmila shifted the wedding venue to Hyderabad.
The dispute has also drawn attention to claims made by YS Vijayamma, wife of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, who has backed Sharmila's claim to the property. Vijayamma had earlier stated that assets covered under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Jagan in her favour, including Saraswati Cements, as well as the Yelahanka land that was not part of the MoU, belonged to Sharmila.
In a public clarification issued on March 20, Vijayamma reiterated her position on the assets, further fuelling the dispute within the family.
Also Read