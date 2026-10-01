Dispute Over Stolen Bike Money Turns Fatal, 21-Year-Old Killed By Friends, Four Arrested
The case came to light after Puthur Police received information that a man's body was floating in Puzhal Lake near Shanmugapuram in Kallikuppam of Ambattur.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Chennai: A 21-year-old carpenter was allegedly murdered by his friends following a dispute over the division of money from the sale of a stolen motorcycle, with police arresting four people, including two juveniles, in connection with the case.
The deceased has been identified as Mukundan, 21, of Annai Indira Nagar in Shanmugapuram.
The case came to light after Puthur Police received information that a man's body was floating in Puzhal Lake near Shanmugapuram in the Kallikuppam area of Ambattur.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Kilpauk Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.
Police noticed that the victim's legs had been tied and that he had an injury on his face, raising suspicion that it was not an accidental death. The deceased was subsequently identified as Mukundan.
Dispute Over Stolen Bike Proceeds
According to police, Mukundan had gone out drinking with his acquaintance Sanjay, 19, on the night of Monday (September 28).
During the investigation, police allegedly found that Mukundan and Harikrishnan, 23, of Kawankarai near Puzhal, had a previous dispute over the division of money from the sale of a stolen motorcycle.
Police suspect that Harikrishnan subsequently contacted Sanjay, who was allegedly known to both men, and asked him to kill Mukundan.
Unaware of the alleged plan, Mukundan reportedly invited Sanjay and two 17-year-old boys to join him for a drinking session near a dry portion of Puzhal Lake.
Argument Escalates
According to the investigation, an argument broke out between Mukundan and Sanjay during the gathering. Police said the dispute was allegedly over narcotic pills in Mukundan's possession.
The argument reportedly turned into a physical confrontation, during which Sanjay allegedly attacked Mukundan and stabbed him on the left side of his face.
Police said Mukundan died at the spot due to severe blood loss.
The accused allegedly tied a stone to his leg and dumped his body in the lake before leaving the area.
Police further suspect that Sanjay later returned home and realised that blood had been left on an old mattress used during the gathering. He allegedly set the mattress on fire with the assistance of the two juveniles in an attempt to destroy evidence.
Four Arrested
Following the recovery of the decomposed body, Puthur Police intensified the investigation and traced the circumstances leading to Mukundan's death.
Sanjay was taken into custody first, and police interrogation allegedly led to the identification of the other suspects.
Police subsequently arrested Sanjay, Harikrishnan and two 17-year-old boys. The four were produced before the appropriate court and remanded in connection with the murder case.
The investigation is continuing to establish the exact sequence of events and the individual roles of the accused.
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