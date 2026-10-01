ETV Bharat / state

Dispute Over Stolen Bike Money Turns Fatal, 21-Year-Old Killed By Friends, Four Arrested

Tamil Nadu Police at the murder site of Mukundan, 21, of Annai Indira Nagar in Shanmugapuram. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: A 21-year-old carpenter was allegedly murdered by his friends following a dispute over the division of money from the sale of a stolen motorcycle, with police arresting four people, including two juveniles, in connection with the case.

The deceased has been identified as Mukundan, 21, of Annai Indira Nagar in Shanmugapuram.

The case came to light after Puthur Police received information that a man's body was floating in Puzhal Lake near Shanmugapuram in the Kallikuppam area of Ambattur.

Police recovered the body and sent it to Kilpauk Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police noticed that the victim's legs had been tied and that he had an injury on his face, raising suspicion that it was not an accidental death. The deceased was subsequently identified as Mukundan.

Dispute Over Stolen Bike Proceeds

According to police, Mukundan had gone out drinking with his acquaintance Sanjay, 19, on the night of Monday (September 28).

During the investigation, police allegedly found that Mukundan and Harikrishnan, 23, of Kawankarai near Puzhal, had a previous dispute over the division of money from the sale of a stolen motorcycle.

Police suspect that Harikrishnan subsequently contacted Sanjay, who was allegedly known to both men, and asked him to kill Mukundan.

Unaware of the alleged plan, Mukundan reportedly invited Sanjay and two 17-year-old boys to join him for a drinking session near a dry portion of Puzhal Lake.

Argument Escalates

According to the investigation, an argument broke out between Mukundan and Sanjay during the gathering. Police said the dispute was allegedly over narcotic pills in Mukundan's possession.