Dispute Over Retirement Benefits Turn Fatal: Telangana Nurse Kills Husband With Pestle
The victim's brother alleged that his sister-in-law apprehended he would give his retirement benefits and property to his second wife so killed him.
Published : August 18, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Siddipet: An alleged dispute over retirement benefits and property division between a couple turned fatal when a 60-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife during a quarrel in Telangana's Siddipet district, police said on Tuesday.
According to Husnabad Sub-Inspector (SI) Lakshma Reddy, the deceased, Kothi Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Husnabad, worked as an Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO) in Mancherial and was due to retire on August 31. His wife, Rajamani, works as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife at Mirjapur PHC in Husnabad Mandal.
According to the police, the man had married Rajamani 35 years ago and have two daughters and a son. Twenty years ago, Venkateshwarlu entered into a second marriage and lived in Mancherial with his children. He would visit Rajamani whenever possible.
As Venkateshwarlu was to retire this month, disputes arose with Rajamani over financial benefits associated with his retirement and property. Several mediation sessions had taken place.
On Sunday night, a similar mediation meeting was held in Husnabad, in the presence of community elders, which continued till late at night. During this, a conflict over money escalated, and Rajamani hit Venkateshwarlu on the head with a pestle.
Venkateshwarlu was critically injured and first taken to a local hospital, then to another hospital in Karimnagar, where he was declared brought dead.
The police have registered a case and launched an investigation based on a complaint filed by Venkateswarlu's brother Devayya, alleging that his sister-in-law killed him out of resentment over the possibility that he might give his retirement benefits to his second wife.
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