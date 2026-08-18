ETV Bharat / state

Dispute Over Retirement Benefits Turn Fatal: Telangana Nurse Kills Husband With Pestle

Siddipet: An alleged dispute over retirement benefits and property division between a couple turned fatal when a 60-year-old man was allegedly killed by his wife during a quarrel in Telangana's Siddipet district, police said on Tuesday.

According to Husnabad Sub-Inspector (SI) Lakshma Reddy, the deceased, Kothi Venkateshwarlu, a resident of Hanuman Nagar in Husnabad, worked as an Assistant Commercial Tax Officer (ACTO) in Mancherial and was due to retire on August 31. His wife, Rajamani, works as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife at Mirjapur PHC in Husnabad Mandal.

According to the police, the man had married Rajamani 35 years ago and have two daughters and a son. Twenty years ago, Venkateshwarlu entered into a second marriage and lived in Mancherial with his children. He would visit Rajamani whenever possible.

As Venkateshwarlu was to retire this month, disputes arose with Rajamani over financial benefits associated with his retirement and property. Several mediation sessions had taken place.