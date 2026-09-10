ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Cremation Halted Over Religious Practice, Family Agrees To Return To Original Faith In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari

Dhamtari: A fierce debate ensued in a village under Sihawa police station, a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, over the funeral of a woman.

After the woman's death, her family was preparing for the last rites, but the residents and members of the community opposed the cremation in the village. The matter escalated to the point where a crowd gathered in the village, and a meeting was held which lasted several hours.

Peyan Sahu (55) died in Navagaon, Beler village. She was divorced and had been living at her parents' home. Following her death, the family was preparing for the funeral when villagers and members of the community objected to the last rites being conducted in the village. The villagers alleged that the deceased's family had been involved in Christian missionary activities for the last eight years and did not participate in the traditional customs of the village and community. They insisted that the funeral be conducted according to village traditions and Hindu customs.

A local and Sahu community official Kawar Ram Sahu stated that the deceased's family had been estranged from the community for a long time. "The Village Development Committee had repeatedly urged them to return to Hinduism, but the family did not," he said.