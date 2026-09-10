Woman's Cremation Halted Over Religious Practice, Family Agrees To Return To Original Faith In Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari
The villagers did not agree to cremate the woman's body alleging her family had been engaged in Christian missionary activities.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Dhamtari: A fierce debate ensued in a village under Sihawa police station, a forest area in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, over the funeral of a woman.
After the woman's death, her family was preparing for the last rites, but the residents and members of the community opposed the cremation in the village. The matter escalated to the point where a crowd gathered in the village, and a meeting was held which lasted several hours.
Peyan Sahu (55) died in Navagaon, Beler village. She was divorced and had been living at her parents' home. Following her death, the family was preparing for the funeral when villagers and members of the community objected to the last rites being conducted in the village. The villagers alleged that the deceased's family had been involved in Christian missionary activities for the last eight years and did not participate in the traditional customs of the village and community. They insisted that the funeral be conducted according to village traditions and Hindu customs.
A local and Sahu community official Kawar Ram Sahu stated that the deceased's family had been estranged from the community for a long time. "The Village Development Committee had repeatedly urged them to return to Hinduism, but the family did not," he said.
Sahu said when a funeral is announced in the village, the locals typically arrive with wood and other donations. However, in this case, the family's social isolation caused resentment. At a meeting, the family agreed to perform the last rites according to Hindu customs and to continue with the community, ending the dispute, he said.
Umesh Sahu, the deceased's brother, stated that his family had been attending a Christian missionary for about eight years. He said a compromise was reached in a meeting with the villagers. "The family will now live with the community and participate in social events according to village customs," he said.
Following the dispute, a meeting was called in the presence of the village panchayat, village development committee, and prominent members of the community. The meeting lasted several hours, and discussions took place between the two parties. Ultimately, the family agreed to perform the last rites according to Hindu customs and participate in future village and community events. Following this, the villagers and community members completed the process of reintegrating the family into the community.
According to the villagers, prayers were offered at the village temple, with the sprinkling of Ganga water and the ritual of purification by offering Tulsi leaves. Following this, the woman's last rites were performed with the consent of the family and villagers.
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