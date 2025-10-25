Youth Assaulted After Dispute Over Bursting Firecrackers In Haryana's Gurugram, Nine Held
Police said, the accused came armed with sticks and entered the victim's house and assaulted him.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 10:58 PM IST
Gurugram: The dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali took an ugly turn as a 22-year-old resident of Jatola village was assaulted with sticks.
The accused also reportedly urinated in the victim's mouth. Police said, the accused came armed with sticks and entered the victim's house and assaulted him. Gurugram police have arrested nine accused in the incident.
It all started on the night of Diwali when the victim had an argument with a youth over bursting of firecrackers. On October 23, at around 7:30 pm, the victim was sitting in a plot outside his house.
In the meantime, more than one dozen youths arrived on bikes and abused the victim using racial slurs. One of the accused also reportedly urinated in the victim's mouth. When the victim somehow escaped, the accused entered the house and assaulted him again.
The accused also reportedly threatened to kill the victim's family members. On Saturday, the accused once again arrived at the village. However, two of them were by the villagers and handed over to police.
According to Sandeep, PRO of Gurugram Police, "A team formed under the leadership of ACP Pataudi Sukhbir Singh took immediate action and nabbed nine accused including a minor from Farrukhnagar and nearby areas on Saturday. The accused have been identified as 20-year-old Ankit, 21-year-old Himanshu, 19-year-old Ashu, 23-year-old Pawan, 20-year-old Abhay, 22-year-old Yogesh and 20-year-old Anshu .
The police are investigating the case, said Sandeep.
