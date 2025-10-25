ETV Bharat / state

Youth Assaulted After Dispute Over Bursting Firecrackers In Haryana's Gurugram, Nine Held

Gurugram: The dispute over bursting firecrackers on Diwali took an ugly turn as a 22-year-old resident of Jatola village was assaulted with sticks.

The accused also reportedly urinated in the victim's mouth. Police said, the accused came armed with sticks and entered the victim's house and assaulted him. Gurugram police have arrested nine accused in the incident.

It all started on the night of Diwali when the victim had an argument with a youth over bursting of firecrackers. On October 23, at around 7:30 pm, the victim was sitting in a plot outside his house.

In the meantime, more than one dozen youths arrived on bikes and abused the victim using racial slurs. One of the accused also reportedly urinated in the victim's mouth. When the victim somehow escaped, the accused entered the house and assaulted him again.