ETV Bharat / state

Dispute Erupts In Jaipur Over Attempt To Seize Private SUV For Civic Poll Duty

Jaipur: A dispute broke out here after a transport department team allegedly stopped a private Toyota Hilux late Saturday night and sought to seize it for civic election duty, prompting opposition from the family travelling in the vehicle.

The incident occurred near Vishwakarma Road No. 7 when the vehicle was stopped by a team from the Regional Transport Office (RTO)-II and the team attempted to take it to the RTO office in Vidyadhar Nagar.

The family alleged that a transport inspector told them that 18 Hilux vehicles in Jaipur had been ordered to be seized for election duty, but no written order was shown to them.