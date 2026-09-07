Dispute Erupts In Jaipur Over Attempt To Seize Private SUV For Civic Poll Duty
The family alleged that the officials did not show any written order to them.
By PTI
Published : September 7, 2026 at 9:46 AM IST
Jaipur: A dispute broke out here after a transport department team allegedly stopped a private Toyota Hilux late Saturday night and sought to seize it for civic election duty, prompting opposition from the family travelling in the vehicle.
The incident occurred near Vishwakarma Road No. 7 when the vehicle was stopped by a team from the Regional Transport Office (RTO)-II and the team attempted to take it to the RTO office in Vidyadhar Nagar.
The family alleged that a transport inspector told them that 18 Hilux vehicles in Jaipur had been ordered to be seized for election duty, but no written order was shown to them.
They said they requested officials not to take the vehicle late at night, but alleged that they were threatened with an FIR and arrest if they did not move it. The dispute continued for nearly two hours, and a crowd gathered at the spot. The family alleged that the officials later started proceedings to issue a challan and seize the vehicle, citing alleged modifications to it.
The matter was brought under control after the police reached the spot, following which the RTO team left with the vehicle being released. Transport department officials, however, said the vehicle had been modified in violation of rules and action was initiated on that ground.
Transport Inspector Anil Baswal said the vehicle was modified and action was taken as per rules. He also said an auto-rickshaw was arranged for the family, but they created a commotion. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.
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