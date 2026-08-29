Several Injured Including Policemen in Bilaspur, As A Private Matter Between Two Groups Escalates Into Full-Fledged Violence of Stone Pelting
Police from several districts have been deployed and street patrolling is being to ensure peace is maintained
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST
Bilaspur: The dispute between two people in Khaparganj of City Kotwali police station area took a violent turn late on Friday night. The dispute started with two groups shouted slogans and called slurs against each other, which within a short time escalated into a physical fight and members pelted stones against each other prompting teams from many police stations were deployed at various locations to bring the situation under control.
Reason for violence
A dispute broke out between two parties over an alleged social media post. Initially this private matter took a violent turn within minutes. As the dispute escalated, members from both the groups threw bricks and stones at each other. Within no time commotion broke out and a tensed atmosphere prevails. Miscreants also vandalised nearby houses, shops along with the Kotwali police station. The situation suddenly went out of control as police had to take a lot of efforts to control the stone pelters.
Security forces injured
Many people injured in this violence which also includes police officers and soldiers. Stones were also pelted at the police who had reached the spot. Many police officers and soldiers have been injured in this violence. Many policemen including Tarbahar TI have been injured. Police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells, in order to bring the situation under control. An atmosphere of tension continues to prevail in this area.
The entire area has been converted into a cantonment. Few additional forces too have been called from Mungeli and Janjgir. Security measures have been enhanced in this area. A large number of police forces including top officers continued to be deployed at the spot. Seeing the seriousness of the situation, Collector Sanjay Aggarwal and SSP Rajnesh Singh remained at the police station till late night.
Assurance of strict action
SSP Rajnesh Singh assured of action against the accused and has asked people to remain calm. "There was a dispute between two people. It is also learned an old dispute blew into a full fledged neighbourhood violence. One person is reported to have hit the other person with a stone. After which the person from the other side called his people. Thereafter, some other people reached Khaparganj and they started pelting stones at one another. By the time the police chased them away, the other side also started pelting stones. The police immediately brought the situation under control and chased them all away. The police will continue patrolling this neighbourhood," said SSP Singh.
He assured of action against the culprits.
"A case will be registered against all the accused, everyone will be arrested and strict action will be taken against everyone. No one will be spared. Right now, 300 to 400 police personnel have surrounded the entire district to ensure no untoward action takes place. Police from other districts are also arriving. Meanwhile, police are patrolling the streets."
The SSP said that the people injured in the incident reached the police station to present their side of story. "Three people from both sides are reported injured. The injured have been sent to the local hospital for further treatment. Many policemen are also injured as they suffered injuries in the stone pelting incident."
Bilaspur Police appeals to both factions
Meanwhile, a police officer who did not wished to be named said, "We want to assure citizens through media, peaceful people live in this city. Gentlemen from both sides will understand this and explain it to their respective people to remain calm. Do not get misled by any anti-social elements."
Sanjay Agarwal, Collector Bilaspur, added, "There was a personal dispute, but due to an old grouse, the nature of this dispute changed and blew into full fledged violence. Strict action will be taken against the culprits. People of Bilaspur understand that we have to live together. Very strict action will be taken against all anti-social elements however, now the situation has been brought under control."
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