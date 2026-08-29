ETV Bharat / state

Several Injured Including Policemen in Bilaspur, As A Private Matter Between Two Groups Escalates Into Full-Fledged Violence of Stone Pelting

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Bilaspur: The dispute between two people in Khaparganj of City Kotwali police station area took a violent turn late on Friday night. The dispute started with two groups shouted slogans and called slurs against each other, which within a short time escalated into a physical fight and members pelted stones against each other prompting teams from many police stations were deployed at various locations to bring the situation under control. Reason for violence A dispute broke out between two parties over an alleged social media post. Initially this private matter took a violent turn within minutes. As the dispute escalated, members from both the groups threw bricks and stones at each other. Within no time commotion broke out and a tensed atmosphere prevails. Miscreants also vandalised nearby houses, shops along with the Kotwali police station. The situation suddenly went out of control as police had to take a lot of efforts to control the stone pelters. Security forces injured Many people injured in this violence which also includes police officers and soldiers. Stones were also pelted at the police who had reached the spot. Many police officers and soldiers have been injured in this violence. Many policemen including Tarbahar TI have been injured. Police had to resort to lathi charge and fire tear gas shells, in order to bring the situation under control. An atmosphere of tension continues to prevail in this area. The entire area has been converted into a cantonment. Few additional forces too have been called from Mungeli and Janjgir. Security measures have been enhanced in this area. A large number of police forces including top officers continued to be deployed at the spot. Seeing the seriousness of the situation, Collector Sanjay Aggarwal and SSP Rajnesh Singh remained at the police station till late night. Assurance of strict action