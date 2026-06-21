ETV Bharat / state

ACB Probe Against Telangana Survey Official Uncovers Fresh Wealth Haul Of ₹1.5 Cr In Cash And 2 Kg Of Gold

Rao was caught by the ACB, which earlier seized around ₹1.54 crore in cash, ₹2.29 crore in bank deposits and fixed deposits worth ₹5.04 crore during searches at his residence. On Saturday, ACB officials opened lockers maintained at Shalibanda Canara Bank, and recovered an additional ₹1.5 crore in cash along with nearly 2 kg of gold biscuits and jewellery.

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has uncovered another cache of alleged unaccounted wealth of around ₹1.5 crore in cash and nearly 2 kg of gold biscuits and jewellery linked to arrested government official Sunkari Narahari Rao, Deputy Director, Multi Zone-II, Survey and Land Records Department, Hyderabad, on Saturday.

Earlier, ACB teams conducting searches on June 16 at Rao's house found the details of these bank lockers. Officials said Rao refused to provide the locker keys. Following court approval, ACB team obtained a search warrant and broke open the lockers.

Officials discovered bundles of currency notes and sizeable gold reserves inside. The value of movable and immovable assets identified during the June 16 searches has been estimated at ₹13.05 crore based on registration values.

According to officials, Rao, a resident of Hyderabad, came from a modest middle-class background and inherited only an old ancestral house. He was appointed as a Mandal Surveyor under compassionate appointment in 1987 after his father's death. His wife is a homemaker, while his son is pursuing higher education in Australia and his daughter was married in 2022.

ACB recovers cash and gold from bank lockers of Telangana survey official. (ETV Bharat)

According to ACB's preliminary probe, while serving as a surveyor and assistant director, Rao accumulated illegal wealth during Hyderabad's real estate boom. The ACB said he prepared survey reports showing government land as private property and collected money in return. The investigating agency further said that after becoming Deputy Director of Multizone-Zone-II, he accumulated assets in the names of family members.

The agency further added that during nearly 39 years of service, Rao legally accumulated assets worth ₹3.67 crore and earned approximately ₹1.60 crore from sources other than salary. After accounting for expenditure of ₹1.01 crore, officials estimate that he should have possessed assets worth only about ₹59 lakh. However, the ACB found additional assets valued at around ₹3.08 crore beyond known income sources.