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Disproportionate Assets Case: ED Summons Former Tamil Nadu Minister C Vijayabaskar And Wife Again

TVK Pudukkottai district organiser C Vijayabaskar served as Tamil Nadu's Health Minister during the AIADMK regime from 2016 to 2021. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to former Tamil Nadu Health Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Pudukkottai district organiser C Vijayabaskar and his wife, Ramya, in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged disproportionate assets case.

The case concerns allegations that Vijayabaskar accumulated assets worth ₹35.79 crore beyond his known sources of income.

Vijayabaskar served as Tamil Nadu's Health Minister during the AIADMK regime from 2016 to 2021. Allegations of disproportionate asset accumulation during his tenure led the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case against him and initiate an investigation in 2021.

After completing its investigation, the agency filed a chargesheet in 2023, alleging that Vijayabaskar had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The chargesheet reportedly put the value of the alleged excess assets at ₹35.79 crore.

The ED subsequently registered a separate case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on the predicate offence registered by the state anti-corruption agency.

In 2024, ED officials conducted searches at properties linked to Vijayabaskar in Pudukkottai district. The agency later summoned Vijayabaskar and his wife for questioning. Both appeared at the ED office and provided statements.