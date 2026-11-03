Disproportionate Assets Case: ED Summons Former Tamil Nadu Minister C Vijayabaskar And Wife Again
TVK Pudukkottai organiser and Ramya asked to appear separately at agency’s Chennai office as it pursues a PMLA probe linked to assets of ₹35.79 crore.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Chennai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued fresh summons to former Tamil Nadu Health Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Pudukkottai district organiser C Vijayabaskar and his wife, Ramya, in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to an alleged disproportionate assets case.
The case concerns allegations that Vijayabaskar accumulated assets worth ₹35.79 crore beyond his known sources of income.
Vijayabaskar served as Tamil Nadu's Health Minister during the AIADMK regime from 2016 to 2021. Allegations of disproportionate asset accumulation during his tenure led the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case against him and initiate an investigation in 2021.
After completing its investigation, the agency filed a chargesheet in 2023, alleging that Vijayabaskar had accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The chargesheet reportedly put the value of the alleged excess assets at ₹35.79 crore.
The ED subsequently registered a separate case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), based on the predicate offence registered by the state anti-corruption agency.
In 2024, ED officials conducted searches at properties linked to Vijayabaskar in Pudukkottai district. The agency later summoned Vijayabaskar and his wife for questioning. Both appeared at the ED office and provided statements.
As part of the next phase of its investigation, the agency has now issued fresh summons to the couple. The ED is seeking further information about the sources of funds used to acquire the properties and the financial transactions linked to the alleged proceeds of crime.
According to the summons, either Vijayabaskar or Ramya must appear in person at the ED's regional office in Chennai next Friday, while the other has been asked to appear the following week.
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