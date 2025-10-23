Displaced Villagers Lathi-Charged During Protest At SECL’s Gevra Mine In Chhattisgarh
The displaced villagers alleged that despite their demonstration being peaceful, CISF personnel, deployed for mine security, lathi-charged them.
Published : October 23, 2025 at 7:57 PM IST
Korba: Tensions erupted at South Eastern Coalfields Limited’s (SECL) Gevra mine on Thursday after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel lathi-charged the displaced villagers who were protesting in Chhattisgarh’s Korba. Several protesters were injured in the incident.
According to villagers, they had gathered under the banner of the Chhattisgarh Kisan Sabha to demand employment, rehabilitation, and compensation for those displaced by the mining project. Protesters alleged that despite their demonstration being peaceful, CISF personnel, deployed for mine security, lathi-charged them.
The injured have been identified as District Secretary Deepak Sahu, Ramesh Das, Bimal Das, and Gulab, among others. The villagers claimed that the CISF officers not only used excessive force but also attempted to detain several protesters.
Following this, the protesters marched to the Dipka police station and demanded that a case be registered against the CISF personnel involved in the alleged assault.
State Joint Secretary of the Kisan Sabha, Prashant Jha, said, "We will not allow the mine expansion work to proceed without resolving the problems of the displaced people. We will respond by intensifying our struggle and agitation. If the management attempts to forcibly stop us, the agitation will become more violent. They want to usurp the rights of the villagers at gunpoint and with sticks.”
Kisan Sabha District Secretary, Deepak Sahu, said, “A peaceful protest was being held demanding regular employment, rehabilitation, compensation, and basic amenities for the displaced people affected by the Gevra area. The CISF resorted to a lathi-charge. Expansion of the mine will not be possible with the help of guns and lathi-charge. If the mine is to be expanded, the problems must be addressed.”
Dipka Police Station House Officer Premchand Sahu said, “The CISF's power within the mine is a matter of investigation. Generally, such action can only be taken on the orders of the Executive Magistrate. An investigation is currently underway into the incident, after which action will be taken as per the rules.”
Also Read