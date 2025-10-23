ETV Bharat / state

Displaced Villagers Lathi-Charged During Protest At SECL’s Gevra Mine In Chhattisgarh

Korba: Tensions erupted at South Eastern Coalfields Limited’s (SECL) Gevra mine on Thursday after Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel lathi-charged the displaced villagers who were protesting in Chhattisgarh’s Korba. Several protesters were injured in the incident.

According to villagers, they had gathered under the banner of the Chhattisgarh Kisan Sabha to demand employment, rehabilitation, and compensation for those displaced by the mining project. Protesters alleged that despite their demonstration being peaceful, CISF personnel, deployed for mine security, lathi-charged them.

The injured have been identified as District Secretary Deepak Sahu, Ramesh Das, Bimal Das, and Gulab, among others. The villagers claimed that the CISF officers not only used excessive force but also attempted to detain several protesters.