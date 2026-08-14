Displaced From Forests, Denied Rights; Karnataka Adivasis Seek Justice As Govt Promises Tribal Commission
20 Years After the Forest Rights Act, Karnataka Adivasis still await land rights, rehabilitation and quality education for their children.
Published : August 14, 2026 at 3:11 AM IST|
Updated : August 14, 2026 at 3:34 AM IST
Bengaluru: Twenty years after the Forest Rights Act was enacted to address ‘injustice’ against forest-dwelling communities, Adivasi leaders in Karnataka said that thousands of families are still struggling for land rights, rehabilitation, education and basic amenities. They have now urged the state government to turn its latest assurances into action.
The concerns were raised following Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s announcement at a World Indigenous Peoples’ Day programme that the government would decide within a month on constituting a commission for nomadic and tribal communities, a proposal included in the Congress election manifesto.
Shivakumar described tribal communities as “children of nature” who had lived in harmony with forests for generations. Adivasi representatives have welcomed the announcement but say they are anxiously waiting for the promise to be fulfilled.
Shivu J., secretary of the Nagarahole Adivasi Pale Hakku Sthapana Samiti, said Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Paniya and Yerava communities in Mysuru and Kodagu had depended on Nagarahole and Bandipur forests for generations before wildlife protection measures introduced from 1972 changed their lives.
“Many families were displaced from their traditional habitats without their rights being properly recognised. Even after the Forest Rights Act, 2006, applications for individual, community forest, community forest resource and habitat rights continue to face rejection,” he said.
Shivu alleged that authorities demand documentary evidence despite knowing that many indigenous families traditionally had no formal land records. He said this contradiction was visible even as the government, under PM-JANMAN, was identifying tribal families lacking documents.
He also pointed to restrictions inside Nagarahole, alleging that some families were not permitted even to erect tarpaulin shelters and that residents returning to their haadis after 6 pm sometimes faced difficulties entering forest areas. Children in some settlements, he said, have to walk three to five kilometres to school without government transport.
Chikkanna of the Karnataka Rajya Alemaari Budakattu Mahasabha said Karnataka has 23 forest-dwelling Adivasi communities spread across nine Western Ghats districts. Citing the 2006 Dr. Muzaffar Assadi Committee report, he said 3,418 families were displaced from Nagarahole between 1972 and 2006.
Education remains another serious concern, he said. “There are 109 tribal Ashram Schools, some functioning since 1952, but educational outcomes remain extremely poor despite crores of rupees being spent. Officials must take responsibility for improving the system,” Chikkanna said.
He sought better educational administration and development of the Jenu Kuruba settlement at Watergudi, Ward 21 of H.D. Kote, where he said 77 families live within municipal limits. He proposed better civic infrastructure, a lake, fisheries and employment opportunities, including garment and cotton-related units, to help families participate in mainstream economic life.
Rajanna, Vice President of the Karnataka Rajya Alemaari Budakattu Mahasabha, said displacement had left many indigenous families “landless, homeless and nomadic” despite their centuries-old relationship with forests and deep knowledge of biodiversity.
“People were brought out of forests in the name of rehabilitation, but many were not provided the facilities required to rebuild their lives. They were left neither as children of the forest nor fully integrated into mainstream society,” Rajanna said.
He called for a comprehensive rehabilitation programme backed by appropriate laws and government support. With the Chief Minister now promising a commission for nomadic and tribal communities, Adivasi leaders say the announcement has renewed hope. Their central demand, however, remains unchanged: recognition of forest and habitat rights, meaningful rehabilitation, quality education and a dignified future after decades of displacement.