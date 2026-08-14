ETV Bharat / state

Displaced From Forests, Denied Rights; Karnataka Adivasis Seek Justice As Govt Promises Tribal Commission

Bengaluru: Twenty years after the Forest Rights Act was enacted to address ‘injustice’ against forest-dwelling communities, Adivasi leaders in Karnataka said that thousands of families are still struggling for land rights, rehabilitation, education and basic amenities. They have now urged the state government to turn its latest assurances into action.

The concerns were raised following Chief Minister DK Shivakumar’s announcement at a World Indigenous Peoples’ Day programme that the government would decide within a month on constituting a commission for nomadic and tribal communities, a proposal included in the Congress election manifesto.

Shivakumar described tribal communities as “children of nature” who had lived in harmony with forests for generations. Adivasi representatives have welcomed the announcement but say they are anxiously waiting for the promise to be fulfilled.

Shivu J., secretary of the Nagarahole Adivasi Pale Hakku Sthapana Samiti, said Jenu Kuruba, Betta Kuruba, Paniya and Yerava communities in Mysuru and Kodagu had depended on Nagarahole and Bandipur forests for generations before wildlife protection measures introduced from 1972 changed their lives.

“Many families were displaced from their traditional habitats without their rights being properly recognised. Even after the Forest Rights Act, 2006, applications for individual, community forest, community forest resource and habitat rights continue to face rejection,” he said.

Shivu alleged that authorities demand documentary evidence despite knowing that many indigenous families traditionally had no formal land records. He said this contradiction was visible even as the government, under PM-JANMAN, was identifying tribal families lacking documents.