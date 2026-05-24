Displaced Families Face Stiff Resistance From Villagers In Returning To 'Naxal-Free' Narayanpur
Locals allege that while fleeing Chinari village at the peak of Naxalism between 2011 and 2014, nine families lodged false police cases against several villagers.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 2:09 PM IST
Narayanpur: Although Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh was declared Naxal-free by the government recently, its lingering impact is still visible in the region's social fabric, interpersonal relationships, and rural systems. Villagers who were once forced to abandon their homes, land and fields to migrate to cities years ago are now gradually returning to their villages.
Yet, this path of return is far from easy, as long-standing accusations, deep-seated suspicions, and bitter past experiences appear to be the most significant obstacles.
A serious conflict arose in Chinari Gram Panchayat between villagers and the displaced families willing to return. At a village assembly, villagers unanimously opposed the return of nine displaced families and their permanent settlement in the village.
They allege that when these families abandoned the village between 2011 and 2014, citing the threat of Naxalism, they filed complaints with the police against the locals, thereby falsely implicating several villagers in Naxal-related cases. "Before abandoning the village, they themselves worked for the Naxalites. After coming into contact with the police, they implicated fellow villagers in false cases, resulting in the imprisonment of many rural youths," Nangsu Ram Gawde, a villager, said.
Villagers also allege that these families severed ties with the village deity, traditional customs, and social relationships. "Now that an atmosphere of peace and development is emerging in the region, they wish to return to the village to lay claim to land and social rights. This is unjust," another villager said.
However, identifying themselves as victims of Naxalite violence, these nine families assert that they were compelled to leave the village due to threats and decrees issued by Maoists. According to them, Naxalites brutally assaulted some of their members, and one individual even lost his life. The families maintain that leaving the village amidst such an atmosphere of fear and insecurity was a necessity for the time.
At that time, administrative protocols required families leaving the village due to the Naxalite threat to register a report at the local police station. In compliance with that, they had formally informed the police of their departure. "The police brought us back to the village once or twice for questioning, but we did not file complaints against any villager. Certain villagers were arrested during police operations later. It is this sequence of events that led to the misunderstanding among the villagers," Mahesh Kumar Yadav, a villager willing to return, said.
The families further stated that they wish to live a peaceful life, integrate with the village traditions, tribal culture, and social order. They are prepared to abide by any conditions that may be stipulated by the Gram Sabha.
However, several Gram Sabhas to address this dispute failed to arrive at a definitive resolution, and preparations are underway to convene a special village assembly in the coming days to end the impasse.
Also Read