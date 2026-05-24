ETV Bharat / state

Displaced Families Face Stiff Resistance From Villagers In Returning To 'Naxal-Free' Narayanpur

Narayanpur: Although Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh was declared Naxal-free by the government recently, its lingering impact is still visible in the region's social fabric, interpersonal relationships, and rural systems. Villagers who were once forced to abandon their homes, land and fields to migrate to cities years ago are now gradually returning to their villages.

Yet, this path of return is far from easy, as long-standing accusations, deep-seated suspicions, and bitter past experiences appear to be the most significant obstacles.

A serious conflict arose in Chinari Gram Panchayat between villagers and the displaced families willing to return. At a village assembly, villagers unanimously opposed the return of nine displaced families and their permanent settlement in the village.

They allege that when these families abandoned the village between 2011 and 2014, citing the threat of Naxalism, they filed complaints with the police against the locals, thereby falsely implicating several villagers in Naxal-related cases. "Before abandoning the village, they themselves worked for the Naxalites. After coming into contact with the police, they implicated fellow villagers in false cases, resulting in the imprisonment of many rural youths," Nangsu Ram Gawde, a villager, said.

Villagers also allege that these families severed ties with the village deity, traditional customs, and social relationships. "Now that an atmosphere of peace and development is emerging in the region, they wish to return to the village to lay claim to land and social rights. This is unjust," another villager said.