ETV Bharat / state

Displaced By Power Project Reservoir Years Ago, 370 J&K Families Await Rehabilitation

Jammu: Around 370 families in Pul Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district displaced during the construction of the reservoir for the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project(BHEP) in Ramban district upstream, are awaiting rehabilitation for the last several years.

The families were displaced during the construction of the reservoir undertaken by the then PDP-Congress coalition government led by Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad during 2005-08.

The affected families said that the promises of providing four marlas of land for construction of houses and one marla of land for construction of shops to each family had not been fulfilled by the government leaving them high and dry. A few of them even had to sell their remaining land spared by the inundation to build new houses.

A view of the Chenab river in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Around 15 families continue to stay in their old homes near river Chenab in Pul Doda leaving them vulnerable during rainy season when the river is in spate.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Akhter Hussain Giri, a resident of Pul Doda and one of the 370 affected families said that even after 18 years, they have not been rehabilitated by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

"Azad had promised to rehabilitate all the 370 families by giving us four marlas of land for house construction and one marla of land for shop but successive governments and deputy commissioners have only paid lip service whereas nothing concrete has been done on ground," Giri said.