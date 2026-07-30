Displaced By Power Project Reservoir Years Ago, 370 J&K Families Await Rehabilitation
The families from Pul Doda town said that the promised land for construction of houses and shops remains a lip service, reports Amir Tantray.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 30, 2026 at 7:13 PM IST
Jammu: Around 370 families in Pul Doda area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district displaced during the construction of the reservoir for the Baglihar Hydroelectric Power Project(BHEP) in Ramban district upstream, are awaiting rehabilitation for the last several years.
The families were displaced during the construction of the reservoir undertaken by the then PDP-Congress coalition government led by Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad during 2005-08.
The affected families said that the promises of providing four marlas of land for construction of houses and one marla of land for construction of shops to each family had not been fulfilled by the government leaving them high and dry. A few of them even had to sell their remaining land spared by the inundation to build new houses.
Around 15 families continue to stay in their old homes near river Chenab in Pul Doda leaving them vulnerable during rainy season when the river is in spate.
Talking to ETV Bharat, Akhter Hussain Giri, a resident of Pul Doda and one of the 370 affected families said that even after 18 years, they have not been rehabilitated by the Jammu and Kashmir government.
"Azad had promised to rehabilitate all the 370 families by giving us four marlas of land for house construction and one marla of land for shop but successive governments and deputy commissioners have only paid lip service whereas nothing concrete has been done on ground," Giri said.
Once a thriving and flourishing small town, Pul Doda, which comes in the jurisdiction of the Municipal Committee Doda and situated on Batote-Kishtwar national highway, it used to house a market, hotels, homes and other business, all of which have been hit by the BHEP reservoir.
Giri said that they were told by the authorities that even the money was allotted for their rehabilitation but wasn't used for its real purpose. "We have come to know that over Rs 9 crore were received from BHEP authorities, which was to be used for allotting land to the displaced families but it has been spent on other purposes like construction of a road nearby and in other areas. Its actual purpose hasn't been addressed," he added.
Another resident of Pul Doda Majid Hussain said that all the former MLAs including Abdul Majeed Wani, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardy, Shakti Parihar and now Mehraj Malik promised to address their concerns and help them in their rehabilitation. “But it only proved lip service whereas nothing concrete was done on the ground," he said.
The 900-mega watt BHEP is a run of river project on river Chenab, power house of which is in Chanderkote area of Ramban district but the reservoir goes upto Ghat village of district Doda. This is the own power project of Jammu and Kashmir government and currently bears the load of electricity consumption of the union territory alongside 690-mega watt Salal power project, which is also on the river Chenab in Reasi district.
People of Pul Doda believe that Jammu and Kashmir government has earned hundreds of crores of money from this project but even after 18 years of their displacement, none cares for their rehabilitation.
Mushtaq Ahmed, head of the Chenab rescuers team, said they too had to leave old houses which got submerged in the river water.
“The BHEP has to pay Rs 5 crore more but they are not releasing it and ultimately we are the sufferers. Those who had some sort of income and money constructed houses at other places without the help from the government and those who had nowhere to go, are still living in houses which are close to the river," Mushtaq said.
ETV Bharat tried to contact DC Doda Krishan Lal but he didn't respond to the calls.
Assistant Commissioner Revenue Doda Ashraf Parvez, when contacted over the matter, said, "The government has to look after the rehabilitation of these people."
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