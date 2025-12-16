ETV Bharat / state

Displaced Ahmedabad Families Assured 4BHK Rehabilitation After Snehanjali Society Declared Illegal

Initially, officials reportedly offered only 1BHK flats in exchange for houses that residents say are now worth crores, leading to anger and sustained agitation. "When the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation first asked us to vacate our homes and offered us a 1BHK, we asked why we should accept that when we own houses worth crores. Now, because of our struggle, we are getting 4BHK homes," said resident Natwar Patel.

Despite holding registered documents and loan papers, residents said their homes were suddenly deemed illegal, and they were virtually rendered homeless after AMC moved in with demolition machinery. When the civic team reached the site on Tuesday, residents staged protests threatening "mass suicides". Subsequently, officials halted the demolition drive temporarly.

Ahmedabad: Twenty-five families living in Snehanjali Society in the Thaltej area will now be rehabilitated with new homes, after an impending demolition drive by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) pushed them to the brink of displacement. The society, built 35 years ago, had been declared "illegal" by the civic body, triggering days of protests and anxiety among residents.

According to the AMC officials, Snehanjali Society was constructed in 1986 by Anjana Builders, owned by Kantilal Patel, who sold 25 houses for around two lakh rupees each, with at least 20 purchased by central government employees through bank loans.

Snehanjali Society (ETV Bharat)

Decades later, residents were informed that instead of building on the plot originally allotted to him, the builder had allegedly constructed the society on land belonging to another developer, who later moved court to reclaim his plot.

Relief after meeting at the AMC office

Snehanjali Society (ETV Bharat)

The breakthrough came when residents met officials at AMC's Bodakdev office and were informed that they would be allotted 4BHK houses in a government-built colony as alternative accommodation.

"I have been living in this society for 26 years. There was a lot of conflict yesterday. Today, with the full support of the corporation, we have been asked to move to another location. We are now being given a 4BHK house in a government-built colony," said another resident, Dimple Patel.

Snehanjali Society (ETV Bharat)

For elderly residents, the episode has been especially traumatic. Sixty-six-year-old widow Urmilaben Patni said she has been forced to live elsewhere for the past four months because of the uncertainty over demolition. "I have been living here since the society was built. I have no one before or after me. We are suffering because of the builder’s big mistake. All our family members worked at ONGC, and they bought these houses with loans," she said, adding that the assurance of alternative housing has come as a late but crucial relief.