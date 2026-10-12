‘Nowhere To Go’: Displaced By Demolition, Jammu Families Face Fresh Flash Flood Crisis
Flash floods inundated a temporary settlement in Jammu's Raika Bandi area on Sunday, endangering dozens of displaced residents whose homes were demolished, reports Amir Tantray
Published : October 12, 2026 at 7:47 PM IST
Jammu: Dozens of displaced residents living in temporary shelters narrowly escaped death when severe floodwaters swept through the Raika Bandi area of Sidhra in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, five months after their homes were demolished by the Forest Department.
As they rushed their children and elderly family members to safety, residents faced the overwhelming task of saving what was left of their belongings, including food rations, clothes, and tents, from the sweeping floodwaters following heavy rains.
The disaster marks a fresh wave of devastation for the families, who have been living in distress since May 19, when Forest Department officials demolished their homes using excavators during an alleged "anti-encroachment" drive, leaving the community displaced.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, the aggrieved families described the sudden flash flood as a close encounter with death as the water levels rose rapidly by the minute.
Muhammad Asgar Ali, a septuagenarian resident, was sitting outside his makeshift tent after spending hours cleaning mud from the area and laying out wet blankets to dry.
"It was during the early hours on Sunday when heavy rain lashed the area, intensifying with the passage of time. The downpour continued until 10 AM, and for about three hours in between, our lives were in absolute danger," he recalled.
Ali said that the geographic layout of the settlement trapped the families, leaving them with no viable evacuation route as the storm intensified. “We had nowhere to go as the water was rushing down from the hillside, and the only motorable road to the area was completely flooded. We wanted to save our valuables, but the floodwaters didn’t give us any time to rescue our things," he said.
The fast-moving current quickly inundated the camp, destroying the few resources the displaced community had left. "All our food rations were swept away in the floodwaters, while our blankets, clothes, and quilts were buried under the rubble," Ali added. "We were only able to recover these items by evening, and this morning we finally began washing out the mud," Ali added.
Residents also blamed the government for the delay in the implementation of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s order. In late July, the National Conference (NC) government introduced a protective policy ensuring that traditional forest-dwelling communities possessing valid documentation would be shielded from eviction, a move that followed the Forest Department's controversial May 19 demolition drive.
On July 30, the Tribal Affairs Department (TAD) issued a circular asking authorities, especially deputy commissioners of all the districts, not to carry out any eviction drive on forest land until the recognition and verification process under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) is completed and genuine forest dwellers get the certificate from the competent authority.
However, after more than two months of this circular, no headway has been made, and people continue to wait for relief from the government. Samiya Bano, a resident of the area, said that they are waiting for the authorities to hold a meeting in this regard so that they can get their land back and also the compensation for their demolished houses.
"The wait seems to be getting tougher every passing day. We live in constant fear, and recent flash floods put our lives in danger as we live in temporary sheds. The government must act and give us our right to land," he said.
Another resident, Parveena Akhter, said that she called many people yesterday for help, but nobody came to their rescue. The Raika Bandi area is located along the left side of the National Highway (NH-44) bypass road between Narwal and Sidhra.
On May 19, the Forest Department, assisted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, conducted a demolition drive targeting alleged illegal encroachments. The operation resulted in the demolition of approximately 30 houses and the retrieval of 60 kanals of land.
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