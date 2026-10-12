ETV Bharat / state

‘Nowhere To Go’: Displaced By Demolition, Jammu Families Face Fresh Flash Flood Crisis

Jammu: Dozens of displaced residents living in temporary shelters narrowly escaped death when severe floodwaters swept through the Raika Bandi area of Sidhra in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, five months after their homes were demolished by the Forest Department.

As they rushed their children and elderly family members to safety, residents faced the overwhelming task of saving what was left of their belongings, including food rations, clothes, and tents, from the sweeping floodwaters following heavy rains.

Damaged makeshift shelters in Raika Bandi area of Jammu (ETV Bharat)

The disaster marks a fresh wave of devastation for the families, who have been living in distress since May 19, when Forest Department officials demolished their homes using excavators during an alleged "anti-encroachment" drive, leaving the community displaced.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the aggrieved families described the sudden flash flood as a close encounter with death as the water levels rose rapidly by the minute.

Muhammad Asgar Ali, a septuagenarian resident, was sitting outside his makeshift tent after spending hours cleaning mud from the area and laying out wet blankets to dry.

Damaged makeshift shelters in Raika Bandi area of Jammu (ETV Bharat)

"It was during the early hours on Sunday when heavy rain lashed the area, intensifying with the passage of time. The downpour continued until 10 AM, and for about three hours in between, our lives were in absolute danger," he recalled.

Ali said that the geographic layout of the settlement trapped the families, leaving them with no viable evacuation route as the storm intensified. “We had nowhere to go as the water was rushing down from the hillside, and the only motorable road to the area was completely flooded. We wanted to save our valuables, but the floodwaters didn’t give us any time to rescue our things," he said.

The fast-moving current quickly inundated the camp, destroying the few resources the displaced community had left. "All our food rations were swept away in the floodwaters, while our blankets, clothes, and quilts were buried under the rubble," Ali added. "We were only able to recover these items by evening, and this morning we finally began washing out the mud," Ali added.