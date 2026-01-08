ETV Bharat / state

Dismembered Body Of Man Found In Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A 36-year-old man was found murdered and his dismembered body recovered from a vacant plot at Salem Tabri near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana on Thursday morning.

Police said a passerby spotted a white plastic drum and some parts of a human body near a private school near Salem Tabri police station. A police team which rushed to the spot, found the body of the victim, identified as Davinder Singh, hacked into three pieces, with one portion partially burnt at the spot. The head of the victim was found in the drum with some other parts strewn nearby. Police said Davinder's family said he had returned from Mumbai, where he worked, a couple of days back.