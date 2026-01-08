Dismembered Body Of Man Found In Punjab's Ludhiana
The body of Davinder Singh, chopped into three pieces, was found from a vacant plot near a private school at Salem Tabri in Ludhiana.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 3:51 PM IST
Ludhiana: A 36-year-old man was found murdered and his dismembered body recovered from a vacant plot at Salem Tabri near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana on Thursday morning.
Police said a passerby spotted a white plastic drum and some parts of a human body near a private school near Salem Tabri police station. A police team which rushed to the spot, found the body of the victim, identified as Davinder Singh, hacked into three pieces, with one portion partially burnt at the spot. The head of the victim was found in the drum with some other parts strewn nearby. Police said Davinder's family said he had returned from Mumbai, where he worked, a couple of days back.
Police said Davinder had gone missing and a complaint in this regard was filed by his family. Charandas, the deceased's uncle, said Davinder had arrived from Mumbai a couple of days back. "He (Davinder) kept his luggage at home and left with his friend Shera but never returned. We looked for him and filed a missing complaint with police," he said. Police said Shera and another suspect have been detained for questioning.
SHO of Salem Tabri police station, Harshvir Singh, said, "A forensic team collected evidence from the spot where Davinder's body was found. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, a case has been registered. Appropriate action will be taken against whoever is found guilty."
Also Read
Triple Murder In Delhi: Man Kills His Mother Brother And Sister