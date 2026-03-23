ETV Bharat / state

Disha Salian Case: Bombay HC Says ‘New Evidence’ No Excuse For Delay In Final Report

Court proceedings adjourned in Disha Salian case as state seeks time to respond to queries over delayed report submission. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday once again expressed displeasure over the slow pace of the state government’s handling of the petition in the Disha Salian death case. The court observed that citing "new evidence" cannot justify prolonged delays in the submission of the final report.

Remarking that the law requires such a report to be filed within 24 hours, the High Court adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by Disha's father, Satish Salian and others for two weeks.

High Court Questions Delay In Filing Final Report

The petition filed by Satish Salian alleges that Disha Salian's death was not accidental and that she was sexually assaulted before her death.

Responding to the petition, the Mumbai Police told the High Court that the preliminary phase of the investigation has been completed. According to the police, Disha’s death was accidental, and no evidence of foul play or murder has been found.

Based on this, the police argued that there was no need to register a criminal case and requested the court to dismiss the petition. An affidavit to this effect was submitted by Malvani Police Station’s Senior Police Inspector Shailendra Nagarkar.

‘How Long Does It Take To Examine A Pen Drive?’

The Maharashtra Government informed the court that although the preliminary inquiry report is ready, the investigation is still ongoing due to new evidence submitted by the petitioners through a pen drive.

Government counsel Mankunwar Deshmukh said that verification of this evidence is underway, and therefore, the final report has not yet been submitted.

The High Court, however, questioned the delay, asking, “How long does it take to examine a pen drive? Two hours?” The court further noted that under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an inquiry report based on new evidence should be submitted within 24 hours.

The government sought an additional two weeks, stating that the Special Investigation Team's (SIT's) investigating officer would personally appear before the court to respond. The extension was granted.

During the previous hearing, the court had also questioned why the initial SIT report, if ready, had not been submitted before the magistrate.

Allegations Raise Questions On Police Probe

The petition raises serious allegations regarding the circumstances of Disha Salian’s death and the conduct of the Mumbai Police investigation.

It claims that Disha’s body was moved from behind a locked door and then thrown outside, while it was projected as a suicide by jumping from the 14th floor. The petition further alleges that there were no injury marks on her body consistent with such a fall.

It also alleges that the post-mortem was deliberately delayed by 50 hours to conceal evidence of gang rape. The family claims they were not allowed to keep the body for long and were pressured into conducting the last rites quickly.