ETV Bharat / state

Disguised As Guests, Rajasthan Police Team Nabs Wanted Gangster Ajit Jogi During Wedding Ceremony

Churu: In a dramatic sequence of events, a special District Special Team (DST) of the Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested wanted gangster Jitendra alias Jeetu Jogi alias Ajit Jogi while disguised as guests during a wedding ceremony in the state's Churu district, police said.

It is understood that the operation was carried out by the DST following a tip-off that the gangster was attending a wedding in Churu. Following the tip-off, DST team members, dressed in plain clothes, entered the venue as guests and kept a close watch on the suspect.

Gangster Ajit Jogi (ETV Bharat)

DST in-charge Kishanaram Bishnoi said that the accused had arrived to attend a wedding at a hotel in Sardarshahr. According to Bishnoi, upon noticing the police team, he attempted to escape in an SUV.

“The police immediately cordoned off the area and took him into custody,” he said. Two loaded pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from his possession, Bishnoi said adding one of the pistols is reportedly Russian made, while the other is an Indian-made.