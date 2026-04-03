ETV Bharat / state

Discrepancy In Vijay’s Nomination Papers Raises Doubts Over Perambur Candidature

Chennai: TVK leader Vijay filed his nomination from two constituencies. However, his papers have come under scrutiny as the election authorities observe discrepancies.

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, political parties have intensified campaigning. The deadline of filing nominations ends on April 6 so the candidates are rushing to submit their papers. Vijay has also filed nomination papers for two constituencies, Perambur and Trichy East. He submitted his Perambur nomination two days ago and filed for Trichy East a day later.

However, there are discrepancies in both sets of documents. In his Perambur nomination, Vijay declared that no cases were pending against him. In contrast, in his Trichy East nomination, he disclosed a pending case registered in 2025 at Kudakovil Police Station in Madurai district.