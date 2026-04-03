Discrepancy In Vijay’s Nomination Papers Raises Doubts Over Perambur Candidature
Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for April 7, when the Election Commission will decide on the validity of Vijay’s candidature from Perambur constituency.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
Chennai: TVK leader Vijay filed his nomination from two constituencies. However, his papers have come under scrutiny as the election authorities observe discrepancies.
Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, political parties have intensified campaigning. The deadline of filing nominations ends on April 6 so the candidates are rushing to submit their papers. Vijay has also filed nomination papers for two constituencies, Perambur and Trichy East. He submitted his Perambur nomination two days ago and filed for Trichy East a day later.
However, there are discrepancies in both sets of documents. In his Perambur nomination, Vijay declared that no cases were pending against him. In contrast, in his Trichy East nomination, he disclosed a pending case registered in 2025 at Kudakovil Police Station in Madurai district.
Legal experts say providing inconsistent details about pending cases could amount to “concealment of information,” which may lead to the rejection of his Perambur nomination.
However, election rules allow a candidate to file up to four sets of nomination papers for a single constituency. Vijay has so far filed only two sets for Perambur. As the deadline is still open, he can submit a revised affidavit to rectify the error.
The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for April 7, when the Election Commission will take a final call on the validity of Vijay’s candidature in Perambur.
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