ETV Bharat / state

Discrepancy In Vijay’s Nomination Papers Raises Doubts Over Perambur Candidature

Scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for April 7, when the Election Commission will decide on the validity of Vijay’s candidature from Perambur constituency.

TVK leader Vijay filed his nomination from two constituencies. However, his papers have come under scrutiny as the election authorities observe discrepancies.
File photo of TVK leader Vijay (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 3, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Chennai: TVK leader Vijay filed his nomination from two constituencies. However, his papers have come under scrutiny as the election authorities observe discrepancies.

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on April 23, political parties have intensified campaigning. The deadline of filing nominations ends on April 6 so the candidates are rushing to submit their papers. Vijay has also filed nomination papers for two constituencies, Perambur and Trichy East. He submitted his Perambur nomination two days ago and filed for Trichy East a day later.

However, there are discrepancies in both sets of documents. In his Perambur nomination, Vijay declared that no cases were pending against him. In contrast, in his Trichy East nomination, he disclosed a pending case registered in 2025 at Kudakovil Police Station in Madurai district.

Discrepancy In Vijay’s Nomination Papers Raises Doubts Over Perambur Candidature
Discrepancy In Vijay’s Nomination Papers Raises Doubts Over Perambur Candidature (ETV Bharat)

Legal experts say providing inconsistent details about pending cases could amount to “concealment of information,” which may lead to the rejection of his Perambur nomination.

However, election rules allow a candidate to file up to four sets of nomination papers for a single constituency. Vijay has so far filed only two sets for Perambur. As the deadline is still open, he can submit a revised affidavit to rectify the error.

The scrutiny of nomination papers is scheduled for April 7, when the Election Commission will take a final call on the validity of Vijay’s candidature in Perambur.

Read More:

  1. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Vijay Files Nomination For Tiruchirapalli East
  2. TVK Writes To Amit Shah, Asking For Tighter Security For Party President Vijay
  3. TN Assembly Elections 2026: TVK Chief Actor Vijay Booked For Using 30 Speakers, Drawing 5,000 Workers For Campaign

TAGGED:

VIJAY
TVK
TAMIL NADU ELECTIONS
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2026
ELECTION COMMISSION

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.