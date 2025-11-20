ETV Bharat / state

‘Discrepancies’ In Tamil Nadu Metro Projects, Says Centre After CM Stalin Alleges 'Political Bias'

Chennai: A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the central government for allegedly rejecting the metro rail projects in the state on “flimsy grounds”, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accused him of politicising “technical” and “procedure-driven issues”.

On Wednesday, Stalin alleged that the Union government rejected metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai as part of “political revenge”. “The Union BJP government has denied Metro Rail for ‘Temple City’ Madurai and for ‘South India’s Manchester’, Coimbatore, on flimsy grounds. A government exists to serve people without bias. Yet the Union #BJP treats #TamilNadu’s democratic choice as a reason to take revenge,” he wrote on X.

He added that while BJP-ruled states had metro access for smaller Tier-II cities, opposition-ruled Tamil Nadu was being held back. “Pushing such a political custom… is a disgraceful approach. Tamil Nadu, the land of #SelfRespect, will never accept such a distortion of federal principles,” he wrote, vowing that “Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win!”

In response, Khattar said, “It is unfortunate that Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru. Stalin has chosen to politicise and create controversy over the application of the Metro Policy 2017, which is a procedure designed to ensure that costly infrastructure projects such as Metro Rail Systems generate maximum benefit for the public.”