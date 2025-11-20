‘Discrepancies’ In Tamil Nadu Metro Projects, Says Centre After CM Stalin Alleges 'Political Bias'
Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accused Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin of "politicising technical” and “procedure-driven issues”.
Chennai: A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the central government for allegedly rejecting the metro rail projects in the state on “flimsy grounds”, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accused him of politicising “technical” and “procedure-driven issues”.
On Wednesday, Stalin alleged that the Union government rejected metro rail projects in Coimbatore and Madurai as part of “political revenge”. “The Union BJP government has denied Metro Rail for ‘Temple City’ Madurai and for ‘South India’s Manchester’, Coimbatore, on flimsy grounds. A government exists to serve people without bias. Yet the Union #BJP treats #TamilNadu’s democratic choice as a reason to take revenge,” he wrote on X.
He added that while BJP-ruled states had metro access for smaller Tier-II cities, opposition-ruled Tamil Nadu was being held back. “Pushing such a political custom… is a disgraceful approach. Tamil Nadu, the land of #SelfRespect, will never accept such a distortion of federal principles,” he wrote, vowing that “Tamil Nadu will fight! Tamil Nadu will win!”
In response, Khattar said, “It is unfortunate that Hon’ble Chief Minister Thiru. Stalin has chosen to politicise and create controversy over the application of the Metro Policy 2017, which is a procedure designed to ensure that costly infrastructure projects such as Metro Rail Systems generate maximum benefit for the public.”
According to Khattar, the Centre had approved Chennai Metro Phase-2 on October 3, 2024, calling it “the biggest ever sanctioned metro project” at Rs 63,246 crore for 119 km. While detailing the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects, he claimed that both the proposals had “discrepancies” like inflated traffic projections, weak modal-shift assumptions, inadequate right-of-way at seven Coimbatore station locations, and a Comprehensive Mobility Plan that, for Madurai, and population and planning-area inconsistencies for Coimbatore.
The minister also criticised the state for skipping the Centre’s PM e-Bus Sewa scheme despite “repeated persuasion,” noting that Tamil Nadu had “not participated in this scheme so far.”
The government of Tamil Nadu has chosen "not to use the benefit of GoI PM e bus sewa intended to provide 10,000 air-conditioned e-buses in different cities. Under this scheme, Central Financial Assistance is given for buses, creation of depot infrastructure and behind-the-meter facilities. Despite repeated persuasion, GoTN has not participated in this scheme so far,” Khattar said.
