ETV Bharat / state

'Discreet Kindness': Trader Resolves His Village's Water Crisis Selflessly In Odisha's Khurda

Khurda: Water scarcity is a major concern in several areas of Odisha. While in some areas, people are forced to trek several miles on foot to procure water, the residents of Kachra village in Khurda district do not have to endure the torture as they depend on a tanker which arrives in the morning everyday, without fail.

This has been the norm at Kachra for the last couple of months. But what's remarkable is that the villagers do not pay for the tanker as in their midst resides an angel of sorts. Rohit Behera, a trader who deals in construction material, just could not bear to witness the plight of his fellow villagers and stood up to address the water crisis in the village.

A non-descript village in Begunia block, Kachra has a population of a little over 200. And just like numerous villages in the state, water remains a perennial issue for its residents. The village has a well but it has dried up. The pond nearby is unclean and its water is unsafe for drinking and cooking, said locals. A tube-well arranged by the gram panchayat too went kaput.

The villagers have been reeling under administrative apathy for years. The water pipeline laid to the village under Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Drinking Water to all Habitations (BASUDHA) scheme burst a couple of months back. The villagers said they do not believe in government schemes which they feel are an eyewash. However, for them Rohit is akin to an angel who took it upon himself to address their woes in summer when the temperature in the area crosses well past 40 degree Celsius.