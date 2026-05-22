'Discreet Kindness': Trader Resolves His Village's Water Crisis Selflessly In Odisha's Khurda
Rohit Behera has been getting water for his fellow villagers in a tanker for the last couple of months, reports Gobinda Chandra Panda.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 6:12 PM IST
Khurda: Water scarcity is a major concern in several areas of Odisha. While in some areas, people are forced to trek several miles on foot to procure water, the residents of Kachra village in Khurda district do not have to endure the torture as they depend on a tanker which arrives in the morning everyday, without fail.
This has been the norm at Kachra for the last couple of months. But what's remarkable is that the villagers do not pay for the tanker as in their midst resides an angel of sorts. Rohit Behera, a trader who deals in construction material, just could not bear to witness the plight of his fellow villagers and stood up to address the water crisis in the village.
A non-descript village in Begunia block, Kachra has a population of a little over 200. And just like numerous villages in the state, water remains a perennial issue for its residents. The village has a well but it has dried up. The pond nearby is unclean and its water is unsafe for drinking and cooking, said locals. A tube-well arranged by the gram panchayat too went kaput.
The villagers have been reeling under administrative apathy for years. The water pipeline laid to the village under Buxi Jagabandhu Assured Drinking Water to all Habitations (BASUDHA) scheme burst a couple of months back. The villagers said they do not believe in government schemes which they feel are an eyewash. However, for them Rohit is akin to an angel who took it upon himself to address their woes in summer when the temperature in the area crosses well past 40 degree Celsius.
Rohit (50) just could not sit back through the crisis and the sight of the village women walking miles to procure water for cooking and drinking moved him. Rohit owns a water tanker which he decided to put to use for the villagers. He drives the tractor attached to the tanker everyday to a water source near the village and fills it up with water. If the tanker runs out of water, he does not hesitate another trip, all for his beloved village. The villagers are as happy as proud of Rohit's generosity.
Kuni Behera of the village said, "It would have been extremely tough for us to walk everyday to collect water from far in the scorching heat. Even as the administration has failed us, Rohit came to our rescue." Nabakishore Sahu of the village said the BASUDHA scheme failed to serve its purpose as the pipeline burst somewhere near Kantabad. "Rohit helped us survive in this punishing heat," he said.
The appreciation of his fellow villagers has only humbled Rohit who too blamed the administration for failing to address the water crisis.
Meanwhile, Begunia BDO Santosh Jena said, "No one has informed us about the problem. I have reprimanded the engineer after getting information on the water crisis in the village from ETV Bharat. The problem will be resolved soon".
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