Woman's Body Retrieved From Canal In Haryana's Yamunanagar
The identity of the deceased has not yet been ascertained. Police said the body has an 'Om' symbol tattooed on one of the arms.
Published : May 17, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Yamunanagar: A woman's naked body was found floating in a canal near Budia bridge in Haryana's Yamunanagar on Sunday.
On being informed by locals, personnel from Budia police station rushed to the spot and with the help of divers, retrieved the body from the canal. According to police, the deceased appears to be aged between 60 and 65.
Initial investigation revealed no signs of injury or struggle on the body. A police officer said, an 'Om' symbol was tattooed on one of the woman's arms. Bracelets and finger rings were also found on both her arms. Based on the identification marks, the police are attempting to ascertain the woman's identity.
Investigating officer Jagdeep Mor said, "A villager reported a body floating in the canal from the Dadupur direction. Upon receiving information, diver Amar Singh was called to the scene. Subsequently, the body was pulled from the water with the help of Amar and other divers near the Budia bridge."
"The body has been taken into custody and placed in the mortuary of Civil Hospital Yamunanagar for a postmortem. The body will be kept for 72 hours for identification."
Police are also investigating missing persons reports in nearby police station areas to identify the woman. "We are investigating every aspect of the case. Investigation is underway to ascertain the case of death," Mor said.
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