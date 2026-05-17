ETV Bharat / state

Woman's Body Retrieved From Canal In Haryana's Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar: A woman's naked body was found floating in a canal near Budia bridge in Haryana's Yamunanagar on Sunday.

On being informed by locals, personnel from Budia police station rushed to the spot and with the help of divers, retrieved the body from the canal. According to police, the deceased appears to be aged between 60 and 65.

Initial investigation revealed no signs of injury or struggle on the body. A police officer said, an 'Om' symbol was tattooed on one of the woman's arms. Bracelets and finger rings were also found on both her arms. Based on the identification marks, the police are attempting to ascertain the woman's identity.