Discom Cuts Off Power To Colony In Jabalpur, Says Over Rs 50 Lakh In Bills Outstanding Since 2015
Prabhat Nagar is home to over 300 houses of labourers. Each household has outstanding electricity bills ranging between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh.
Published : February 1, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
Jabalpur: You may have seen electricity connections being cut off for non-payment of bills in individual houses, but in Jabalpur, the electricity department has cut off the power supply to an entire settlement, not just one house. The electricity department says the residents haven't paid their electricity bills for the past 10 years, since 2015.
Prabhat Nagar in Jabalpur, located behind Kathoda village, is a settlement of labourers. The department says the entire settlement of over 300 houses owes approximately Rs 50 lakh in electricity bills. The labourers were relocated to Prabhat Nagar when, in 2015, the ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) was being constructed in Jabalpur.
Residents here have houses provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Prime Minister's Housing Scheme). In 2015, the electricity department installed two transformers to supply electricity to every house, but since then, up to 75 per cent of the residents they have not paid their electricity bills.
'Each House Owes Between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 Lakh'
Amit Saxena, the Executive Engineer of the electricity company in the Vijay Nagar division of Jabalpur, said, "Each house has outstanding electricity bills ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. First, we issued notices, and then the electricity connections of some people were cut off. However, these people were not willing to pay the bills, and after the power was cut off, they illegally reconnected the lines and restored the power supply. Therefore, this time, the supply to the transformer itself has been stopped. Only one transformer has been kept operational for water and essential services."
'Electricity Cut Off Even After Paying Bills'
Back in Prabhat Nagar, resident Ram Khilawan Jaiswal said, "My family works as labourers. Still, we have paid our electricity bills, and don't owe them any money. Yet, our supply was cut off."
Amritlal Jaiswal has the same complaint: "My son is in Class XII and has exams, but the power has been cut off. There is also no water supply in the neighbourhood."
Many others, who acknowledge that they have not paid up, refused to be named, but said the electricity bills are very high and they can't pay these with their wages.
A Wider, Persistent Problem
Electricity department official Amit Saxena said, "Currently, the government's settlement scheme is underway, and anyone who wants to pay their electricity bill will receive a 60-100 per cent waiver on the penalty. They can also pay electricity bills in installments."
But it's not only poor people in Jabalpur who have outstanding electricity bills. There are many big businessmen, shopkeepers, and wealthy people in the city who have not paid their bills. In Jabalpur city alone, approximately Rs 25 crore in electricity bills are outstanding from 39,000 consumers. The discom had recently sealed some shops for non-payment of bills, and put up posters of several major defaulters across the city.