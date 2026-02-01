ETV Bharat / state

Discom Cuts Off Power To Colony In Jabalpur, Says Over Rs 50 Lakh In Bills Outstanding Since 2015

Jabalpur: You may have seen electricity connections being cut off for non-payment of bills in individual houses, but in Jabalpur, the electricity department has cut off the power supply to an entire settlement, not just one house. The electricity department says the residents haven't paid their electricity bills for the past 10 years, since 2015.

Prabhat Nagar in Jabalpur, located behind Kathoda village, is a settlement of labourers. The department says the entire settlement of over 300 houses owes approximately Rs 50 lakh in electricity bills. The labourers were relocated to Prabhat Nagar when, in 2015, the ISBT (Inter-State Bus Terminal) was being constructed in Jabalpur.

Residents here have houses provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Prime Minister's Housing Scheme). In 2015, the electricity department installed two transformers to supply electricity to every house, but since then, up to 75 per cent of the residents they have not paid their electricity bills.

'Each House Owes Between Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 Lakh'

Amit Saxena, the Executive Engineer of the electricity company in the Vijay Nagar division of Jabalpur, said, "Each house has outstanding electricity bills ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. First, we issued notices, and then the electricity connections of some people were cut off. However, these people were not willing to pay the bills, and after the power was cut off, they illegally reconnected the lines and restored the power supply. Therefore, this time, the supply to the transformer itself has been stopped. Only one transformer has been kept operational for water and essential services."

'Electricity Cut Off Even After Paying Bills'