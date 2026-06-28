ETV Bharat / state

Disciplinary Action Against Protocol Officials After Vijayan Misses Flight From New Delhi

New Delhi/Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala House Additional Resident Commissioner Aswathy Sreenivas on Sunday said disciplinary action would be taken against protocol officials after Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan missed his flight from New Delhi to Kerala due to a lapse in protocol.

Vijayan missed the flight to Karipur on Saturday after protocol officials allegedly failed to update the airline about his travel plan, even though he had reached the airport hours before departure and was waiting in the VIP lounge. After missing the 2.50 pm flight to Karipur, Vijayan travelled to Kannur on a night flight.

Following the incident, the Kerala government ordered an inquiry. Speaking to reporters, Sreenivas said a meeting was held on Sunday during which explanations were sought from all those concerned. "The preliminary inquiry has found that there was a lapse on the part of the protocol officials. Necessary disciplinary action will be taken immediately," she said.